Former Ozark football standout Bryant Burns is scheduled to leave for New York and the Hudson Valley in late June.

Burns, who has spent the last few weeks adjusting to social distancing, will continue his football career at the U.S. Military Academy West Point next fall.

In the wake of COVID-19, however, things could change.

Burns was kind enough this week to participate in a Q&A on the current events we're all facing.

Q: How have you kept yourself busy during the down time?

A: To keep myself busy, I’ve been fishing and getting ready for turkey season.



Q: What is the single activity (school/sports) you miss the most?

A: I miss hitting in baseball the most probably.



Q: With this being your senior year, you may not ever play another baseball game. Has that sunk in yet?

A: It has. I’m at peace with it though. It’s weird and kind of sucks, but there’s nothing we can do about it so no reason to sulk.



Q: What is your favorite subject (teacher) you miss the most?

A: The subject I miss most in school is our Bible history class.



Q: What do you think we'll learn from this (as a society) moving forward?

A: I don’t want to get too political, so one thing I think we can all unite and learn is that we are very fortunate to live in a system that keeps our stores full and our hospitals open.



Q: Have you been able to work out some on your own?

A: Yes I have. We built a homemade gym in our garage so we’ve been working out a lot.



Q: You are scheduled to report to New York in late June? Is that still on schedule?

A: Yes, I am. Yes, God willing, that’s where I’ll be.



Q: If CONVID-19 drags on into August, and football is pushed back, let alone school, do you have a backup plan?

A: Well, if it lasts that long, I think we’ll all be needing a backup plan. But I think the place I chose is a solid plan.