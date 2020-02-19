Xavier Robertson and his Roland teammates had a much better experience playing at Muldrow than they did in their previous visit.

On Monday night, the Rangers rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit to grab a 48-45 win against the Bulldogs. The win gave Roland the outright NOAA Conference championship, and it was also career win 700 for the Rangers' legendary coach, Eddie Lewis.

"Our energy that second half was a big difference," Robertson, a senior point guard, said. "The first half, we didn't come out with too much energy. ... Then we came out (after halftime) and played a little harder and I think that's what took over that second half."

But the ending was what suited Robertson and his teammates just fine, a stark contrast to their previous visit to the Roger Sharp Activity Center.

In early January, on that same court, the Rangers' remarkable and unprecedented 10-year reign as Sequoyah County Area Classic champions came to an end as they were upset by Sallisaw in the title game.

Robertson, however, saw it as a wake-up call. The Rangers (20-3, 11-1) responded from that loss, winning 12 of their next 13 ballgames, culminating with the win Monday night.

"Ever since that loss, it kind of gave us a little bit of the big picture there," Robertson said. "We've hooked it up in practice and we've just kept working harder and harder every day because we gave up a lot of shots (against Sallisaw) and we knew we had to make up for that.

"Any time you step in this gym, it's going to be tough; we've got a big chip on our shoulder, so we've just got to come in and overcome that, that's all it is."

Robertson, who goes 5-foot-9, is also getting acclimated to his role at point guard, which he took over in the off-season.

He is averaging 14 points, four assists and two steals per game. Robertson had seven points in Monday's win, including a big fourth-quarter 3-pointer as part of the Rangers' comeback effort.

"I think I've been doing pretty good, executing the ball real good, feeding my teammates and looking for that open pass," he said. "That's my job, to come out here and get those guys open, and if I can do that, that's all I can ask for."

Lewis noted he sees Robertson as a point guard who can also score.

"We're wanting him to take the ball to the hole and get it to the paint if he can and shoot it or dish it or make plays from there also," Lewis said. "(Monday) night, I thought he made a couple of good plays there late in the game; he drove one in there, pulled up and shot a jumper from the free-throw line, he made a great dish to (Jaxon) Wiggins there one time and also hit a 3, so he's been playing really good for us."

Robertson, who began starting for the Rangers midway through his junior season, agrees with Lewis' assessment.

"Everybody knows that my strength is shooting, but my shot comes when it comes," Robertson said. "I try to make it up (in other areas), and if I can do that and feed my teammates, that's all I want. My shot will come when it comes, and if they find me on the outside, then that's all we need."

Another thing Robertson worked on entering his senior season was raising his energy level.

"I think I've worked a little harder than what I did last year," he said. "My role last year was to get into a game, and just spot up and shoot the ball. This year, my role is to come out here and lead my teammates to a victory.

"I've got a lot of pressure on the court, which is dribbling the ball and I've got to make sure I take care of it. It all starts around me and me getting teammates the ball. If I've got the energy, then I can get them the energy."

Then there's the "gym rat" mentality Robertson possesses which has really caught Lewis' attention.

"The biggest thing that stands out for me that people don't see is his work ethic," Lewis said. "He's in the gym and he'll stay after practice.

"We might go through a two and a half or a three hour practice and he may stay in the gym another hour or two hours after we leave, just shooting the ball or working on his shot, things like that, so his work ethic is exceptional."

Robertson, who possesses a 3.0 grade-point average, is hoping to get the chance to continue to play college ball. But for him, that can wait.

He's eager for the chance to lead the Rangers to a chance to play for a 3A state title. Roland is ranked No. 2 in 3A entering postseason play, which the Rangers will have to wait a week to get going for as they drew a bye in this weekend's district round.

That means the Rangers automatically advance into the 3A regional semifinals, which will be held Thursday, Feb. 27 on their home court.

"I think we've just got to stay focused," Robertson said. "We've got to start shooting it a little bit better, but that's all going to start with practice.

"We've also got to keep our head on our shoulders, and like I said, we've got a big chip, so any time we step into the gym, it's big, but we've just got to hook it up and stay focused. ... If we can do that, I can see us doing big things (in the postseason)."