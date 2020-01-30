An injury during practice last week may actually best sum up the mentality Northside senior forward Jazz Coleman displays.

The day before last Friday's pivotal 6A-Central game at North Little Rock, during an intense practice session, Coleman injured her ankle in the midst of completing a layup. The initial impression of Lady Bear coach Rickey Smith was it didn't look very good.

"By the time we get to her and get her shoe off, her foot is softball-sized and continuing to swell," Smith said. "Your first initial thought is, there's no way this kid (is going to play the next day), she's out for a while.

"Friday morning we come in, and she comes in walking through the office and she can barely walk. But as the day progressed, Miss Sherry (Riggins, Northside's trainer) worked with her, our student trainer worked with her."

And on the bus ride down to North Little Rock, Smith received another surprise.

"On the way down, Jazz sat down across from us (on the bus) as the coaching staff, kept her foot propped up, ice on her ankle, and I turn around and look at her and she goes, 'Coach, I'm playing. Coach, I'm playing.'"

Coleman ends up scoring the first five points, including a 3-pointer. She ends up in double figures with 10 points as Northside picked up the win, 63-55.

"When that (injury) happened, I was like scared, thinking I wasn't going to get to play," Coleman said. "But I know it was a big game, so I just had to push through it and fight through it and toughen it out. ... There was no way I was going to miss that game.

"After the game, I was all right. It was starting to hurt, but then I was like hey, at least I got through the game so that's all that matters; me getting through the game and the team getting the win and helping my players out with those 10 points and we needed it."

That performance no doubt left a big impression on Smith.

"Just mentally, mentally tough. ... That just tells you a little bit about Jazz," Smith said. "Now she was limping, but she still made a huge impact, and it was just not only her ability but just the mental vibes that it gave to the rest of our team to see Jazz out there, it was huge.

"You've got to play through pain a little bit and she did, she definitely did. ... She's a warrior, and sometimes you've got to play through a little pain."

Coleman did play sparingly in Tuesday night's home game against Cabot and scored just two points while giving her ankle some much-needed rest. But the Lady Bears continued to take care of business, rolling to a 66-36 win, their 12th straight as Northside (17-3, 6-0) maintained its hold on the conference lead.

While her ankle is still sore, Coleman is continuing to press forward, especially with a chance to repeat as 6A state champions.

"This year, we've just got to have the same mentality as we did last year," Coleman said. "We lost some good players, but we have some to step up this year and we'll do a good job this year. ... (We have to continue to) stay focused and be on the right track at what we've got to keep doing, so just work hard as a team."

Last season, Coleman was the team's leading rebounder by averaging exactly 7 boards a game. She also came up with a knack of delivering in the clutch, especially during the Lady Bears' run to the title.

In the epic triple-overtime win against Fayetteville in the 6A semifinals, Coleman had been held scoreless heading into the third overtime. But she put Northside in front to stay with a 3-pointer and also had two big free throws in the closing seconds.

Then in the final-minute comeback against Bentonville for the 6A title, Coleman tied the score with a basket in the closing seconds. After the Lady Bears forced a turnover, they won it on Jersey Wolfenbarger's buzzer-beating jumper.

"If you need a big rebound, she gets it," Smith said. "If you need a big steal, she comes up with it. If there was a category for hustle plays, she would be leading the country.

"Just all over the floor, doesn't care if she doesn't score a point, doesn't care if she even gets to shoot it, she just loves to play."

But during the off-season, Smith implored Coleman to become a better outside shooter. She has improved her point production, averaging 9.6 points per game. Coleman has been in double figures nine times and leads the team in field-goal percentage at 57 percent.

And even though her rebounding average is down (5.3 boards per game), the 5-foot-9 Coleman knows she doesn't have to do it all by herself.

"This year, I have help with Yoni (Haitiana Releford), Kayla (Flemming), Quineisha (Tillery) and Jersey, she's getting in there, too, and Tracey (Bershers), so I have a lot of help with rebounding now, and that's good, too," Coleman said. "That's a good key for us."

Coleman also provides an interesting bridge for Smith's coaching career at Northside. He coached Jazz's mother, Redd Coleman, who was a standout on the Lady Bears' teams in the early 2000s.

"It's weird that you're able to coach her mother to a state championship, it's even more weird to coach her daughter to a state championship," Smith said. "It's one of those deals where I've seen (Jazz) since she was a baby, been around her for her whole life and to see her where she's at now is just hard to believe."

Jazz Coleman knew she could lean on her mom for advice when it comes to being a Lady Bear and playing under the demanding Smith.

"She taught me how to like be strong and just be the right person," Jazz Coleman said. "Whenever coaches tell me something, she just said to bear with them and just keep it all under control and you'll be the greatest that you'll be, so that's what I'm trying to do."

While her mother was definitely an influence on Jazz Coleman's basketball career, there is someone else ready to dispense advice at a moment's notice: Ashley Coleman, Jazz's aunt.

"She's always nagging on me and telling me what I need to do," Jazz Coleman said. "Like after the games, I'll look at my phone and she's constantly sending me live Hudl games and stuff and telling me, 'Good job; you need to do more of this and more of that,' so she's on me.

"She wants the best for me, too, and it's good that she's doing that because it shows that she cares and she wants me to go somewhere in life."

Basketball isn't the only sport Coleman likes to play. She also plays softball, and in one game during her sophomore season at Northside, Coleman hit two home runs.

Coleman didn't play softball her junior season but said she plans to play it again once basketball season ends. She added while she is receiving interest from several colleges, Coleman wouldn't mind even not playing basketball in college but softball instead.

"Both sports, I like them and I love them," Coleman said.

Coleman, who has a 3.5 grade-point average, plans to study special education wherever she goes following graduation.

"I feel like I would be a good person to help with students and other kids. ... Like I want other people to have better lives and I want to help them know that they're not in it alone and help them overcome things and just let them go out and know that they can go anywhere and be the greatest that they can be," she said.

It also speaks of Coleman's ability to please others, in Smith's view.

"One thing you can say about her is she's a people pleaser. ... One of my favorites to ever come through here," Smith said. "Just her personality, she's just so sweet."

Coleman and the Lady Bears return to action this Friday when they take on Southside at the Stubblefield Center on the UAFS campus.