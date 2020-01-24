SPIRO — With each win they accumulate in the LeFlore County Basketball Tournament, the Howe Lady Lions continue to explore uncharted territory.

On Thursday, the Lady Lions moved one step away from an unprecedented sixth consecutive county title. Howe, the tournament's top seed, used a 12-2 run late in the first half to eventually pull away from Pocola for a 53-36 win in the LCT girls semifinals held at Spiro High School.

With the win, Howe (16-3) advances into Saturday's county championship game as the Lady Lions go for that historic sixth-straight title.

The Lady Lions, who have now won 10 of their last 11 ballgames, will play Heavener, which beat Leflore in Thursday's other LCT semifinal.

Howe and Pocola had already squared off once in December, with the Lady Lions claiming a 79-40 win.

But since then, the Lady Indians (11-4) had played better ball, and in fact entered Thursday's game riding an eight-game winning streak.

The Lady Lions used a 7-0 run to take a 9-4 first-quarter lead. They were up by four early in the second quarter before Pocola scored three consecutive baskets, the latter from senior Brooklyn Kilpatrick, to go in front, 12-10.

Howe tied it up at 12-all before Pocola took another lead, this time 14-12 on a jumper from sophomore Mika Scott, who had eight points in the second quarter.

But seconds later, Howe junior Makayla Twyman converted a three-point play to put Howe ahead to stay. Then after the Lady Lions extended their lead to four, 20-16, they turned two backcourt steals into baskets.

The latter set up a baseline drive from sophomore Shiloh Fletcher to cap Howe's pivotal 12-2 run, giving the Lady Lions a 24-16 advantage entering the closing minute of the opening half.

Howe then went up double digits early in the third quarter, 31-19, when Twyman launched a 3-pointer.

Later in the third, a 3 from senior Zoe Nation started a 9-2 Howe run which extended the lead to 16 points, 42-26.

Another 3, this one coming from sophomore Maddie Ramsey, gave the Lady Lions a 19-point lead, 47-28, early in the fourth quarter.

Twyman finished with 18 points, while sophomore Kayley Turner added 12 points for Howe. Scott had 14 for Pocola.

Heavener 57, Leflore 31

The Lady Wolves used a decisive second quarter to pull away from Leflore to win the other LCT semifinal played late Thursday night.

Up 11-9 at the end of the opening quarter, Heavener (11-3) outscored Leflore 23-7 in the following quarter to post a commanding 34-16 halftime advantage. The Lady Wolves also led 42-23 after three quarters.

Shaelena Bacon led the Lady Wolves with 15 points, and she also went 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. Milaya Riddley added 12 points as well for Heavener.

For Leflore, Shadie Crase had 12 points and Lindsey Waits added 10. Both hit two 3-pointers apiece.