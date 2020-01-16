Charleston coach B.J. Ross suffered through three tough December losses at the Coca-Cola Classic in Fort Smith.

But better competition tends to breed success. The Tigers are reaping the fruits of their tough nonconference slate following Tuesday's 83-52 win over Waldron.

Charleston, which graduated four starters last season, will carry a 4-0 3A-1 West record into Friday's Homecoming tilt with Mansfield.

Brayden Ross, who had a monster week the previous week, scored 32 points and teammate Jordan Fenner finished with 31 in the team's win over conference co-leader Waldron.

The Bulldogs, who had been coasting through 3A-1 West play, may have been peaking ahead. The team will host Elkins Friday.

The Elks (16-1, 4-0) beat Lincoln Tuesday to remain tied for a share of the conference lead with Charleston.

Coach Jason Rucker's Lady Tigers beat Waldron Tuesday, 56-26, for its 14th victory of the year. Payton Rucker had 16 and Gracie Koch and Raegan Oldridge added 10 and nine, respectively.

Ozark

It's early, but the Hillbillies are in the mix with 4A-4 foes Morrilton, Dardanelle and Pottsville.

Garrett Schaffer went for 20 points in Tuesday's 63-55 win over Clarksville. Ethan Dorrough and Corbin Pelts had 14 points each for the winners.

Ozark (10-6, 3-1) and Subiaco, who had their game last week cancelled because of tornado threats, were scheduled to play Friday.

The Sand Lizards (17-1, 4-1) crushed Heber Springs Tuesday, 70-13, to remain within half a game of Morrilton (12-5, 4-1).

Friday, Dardanelle plays Ozark; Morrilton (which outlasted Pottsville Tuesday, 54-51, will host Subiaco.

Waldron

Waldron senior Payton Brown will finish his career with more wins than losses. But the scoring machine won't have lasting memories of playing at Charleston.

Brown and the Bulldogs lost to Charleston by 28 in 2017-18, by 13 in 2018-19, and by 31 (83-52) Tuesday night.

There's no time to fret, though, with 17-1 Elkins coming to town. The Elks remained perfect in the 3A-1 West with a win over Lincoln Tuesday. Waldron, which is 38-13 over the last two seasons, will get a second crack at Charleston next month (Feb. 7).

Lavaca

The Lavaca Lady Golden Arrows don't have the most glamorous record when it comes to wins and losses.

But the only one that matters looks just fine. Shailey Rudd and Rylie Green had 12 points apiece Tuesday as the Golden Arrows rolled to a 55-41 win over Hector.

Heading into Friday's showdown with first place Danville, the Lady Arrows own a share of the 2A-4 West lead with a 5-0 record.

Also in Tuesday's win, Amaya Mendez contributed 11 points for the 8-14 Lady Arrows.

County Line

County Line girls basketball coach Ryan Casalman's team eked out a key 54-52 win over Western Yell County Tuesday.

Madison Price has 24 points lead all scorers, while Tallie Acord and Shae Parsons finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Lady Indians (12-9, 5-1) host Future School next Tuesday.

Mountainburg

Both the Dragons and Lady Dragons captured key conference wins Tuesday over Johnson County Westside.

Waylon Cluck and Zach Jones combined for 33 points in the Dragons' 49-42 win over the Rebels.

Mountainburg (6-11, 3-1) will host Hackett (2-12, 0-4) Friday.

Coach Zach Dean's Lady Dragons (9-8, 2-2) rolled past JCW, 52-45, Tuesday behind Jordan Watkins' 16 points. Teammate Haley Reed contributed 12.

Future School

The Rockets held on for a key 60-52 win over Scranton Tuesday. Jashon Smith came up big in the victory, scoring 18 points and grabbing a dozen rebounds.

Future School (10-13, 5-2) travels to County Line next Tuesday.

Also in the win, Jermiah Tabut added 12 points and seven boards.

Subiaco

Coach Tim Tencleve and the Trojans took care of winless Dover (4-14, 0-5) Tuesday night, setting the pace for what figures to be two difficult games.

The Trojans' Conner King had 17 points and Matthew Kremers added 14 in the team's 63-51 victory at Dover. The Trojans were scheduled to play Ozark Tuesday and then host Morrilton Friday.

Paris

The Paris Lady Eagles are beginning to mesh — and not a moment too soon.

Harlie Watts and Jadyn Hart combined for 30 points Tuesday as Paris ran out to a big lead and rolled to a 40-21 win over Booneville. Hart had seven assists to go with her 13 points.

Paris' Jacee Hart finished with nine points. The Eagles (9-9, 3-3) have won five in a row and six of seven.

The team travels to Fountain Lake Friday.

Booneville

The Bearcats' Mason Goers finished with 13 points Tuesday as the team defeated Paris, 46-38, for its ninth victory of the season.

Andrew Mattson and Blake Jones added nine and eight points, respectively, for the Bearcats.

Booneville (9-8, 3-3) travels to Perryville Friday. The Cats swept the Mustangs in 2018-19.

Hackett

The Hornets dropped a tough 47-45 decision to Magazine Tuesday night, dropping the team's record to 0-4 in the 2A-4 West.

Senior Dylan Cats finished with 22 points in the victory. Zach Gragg added 11.

Hackett travels to Mountainburg Friday.

Magazine

Coach Randy Loyd's Lady Rattlers evened their conference record at 2-2 Tuesday by squeezing out a 48-46 win over Hackett. Kylie Robinson led the way with 23 points and five rebounds.

Kiara Vasquez and Jordyn Krigbaum both had 10 and seven points, respectively.

Magazine (8-6) travels to Coal Hill Friday to play Johnson County Westside.