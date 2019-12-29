Jaylin Williams is hovering over me. A hulking 6-foot-10, the Northside senior is nearly a foot taller than me.

And to think, back in the day, when I ruled the blacktop courts where I grew up, whirling through the lane on 8-foot goals at newly-built Reeves Intermediate School like I was another version of Magic Johnson (a shorter one, of course), I had convinced myself that I was almost 6 feet tall.

I'm nowhere near 6 feet tall. And my really bad basketball form is no better today than it was 40 years ago.

But Jaylin Williams, the dude standing before me? He does things on the basketball court most of us can't.

But with the good, and there can be no denying how good the Grizzlies' program has become, comes expectations.

How much is too much? That's where Williams' off-the-court game has grown. The Northside star has learned to disconnect from the outside world — those who grab, shake and prod.

Jaylin Williams stands on his own two feet.

"I know who's been with me since the beginning," he said. "I know who has my back. I'm not going to change on them. I know who has been there.

"The things I don't want to hear, I don't listen. I know when it's fake love, and I know when it's real."

"He does a good job of being humble and being a leader and a good teammate," Northside coach Eric Burnett said. "It seems like he's getting better and better every time he steps on the floor. I think part of that is him gaining confidence."

Williams' numbers, while impressive, may just be the tip of the iceberg. The upside to his potential is enormous.

Six-foot-10 swing players, who can post up on the block or step out and shoot 3-pointers, don't grow on trees. Williams is a talented basketball player with people tugging at his heartstrings.

"Not just being 6-10, (but) he's a 6-10 guy who can put the ball on the floor, and who can shoot the three," Burnett said. "He's a good passer and a shot-blocker, and he's good enough to move his feet to guard people.

"Those guys don't come along, especially in Fort Smith, Arkansas."

"Coach 'B' is a good coach," Williams said. "He teaches you a lot about having that tough mentality. You have to work hard; you have to be a dog on the court. That's what his thing is; mental toughness."

Williams is part of the University of Arkansas' nationally-ranked recruiting class that features three other four star recruits — Bryant's K.K. Robinson, Montverde Academy (Fla.) stud Moses Moody and Davonte Davis, a top-100 recruit from Jacksonville.

In Thursday's opener of the Coca-Cola Christmas Classic, the main course for an otherwise pretty boring first day, there were glimpses of greatness. Held to two points in the first half, Williams finished as Northside's leading scorer in a 63-39 win over Robinson that seemed over before it ever started.

He was dominating as ever in Friday's 58-29 rout of Fair, dropping 11 points, grabbing seven boards, and blocking five shots.

Jaylin Williams is wearing a bright red Grizzlies' warmup suit before me. He's proudly representing his school; his town.

"My whole family went to Northside," he said. "All my brothers and sisters went to Northside. I want to represent my city."

Just like they did two years ago, when the Grizzlies started slow because of a hard schedule, the team is picking up steam at the right time. Saturday's 43-38 win over Little Rock Hall, in the finals of the Coca-Cola Tournament, extended the team's winning streak to seven.

"We just have to keep developing our chemistry and learn how to play together," Williams said. "I feel like we can go back and do the same thing s last year; we just to keep playing and getting better as a team and being able to talk on the court."