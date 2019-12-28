FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas tight end Grayson Gunter has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, various media outlets reported Friday.

The 2020 fifth-year senior can play for a new team with immediate graduate-transfer eligibility.

Gunter is a 3-year letterman who played all 12 games for the 2-10 Hogs in 2019. For his career, Gunter caught 11 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Gunter was known to have been close to Barry Lunney Jr., Arkansas’ tight-ends coach since 2013 and the interim head coach for the final two games of 2019 after Chad Morris was fired.

After Sam Pittman was hired Dec. 8 as Arkansas’ new head coach, Lunney accepted an offer from Jeff Traylor, the newly hired Texas-San Antonio head coach and 2018-2019 Arkansas running backs coach, to become UTSA’s offensive coordinator.

Since Arkansas closed its 2019 season, senior-to-be safety Kamren Curl declared for the NFL draft, senior-to-be graduate transfer quarterback Nick Starkel announced he would either turn pro or transfer down to the FCS level for immediate eligibility, and receivers Jordan Jones, and Daulton Hyatt, defensive end Collin Clay, offensive lineman Silas Robinson and Gunter put their names in the transfer portal.

Robinson is transferring to Texas State.