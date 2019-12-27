A strong first-half shooting performance from Muldrow senior guard Alicia McCloria helped the Lady Bulldogs win their opener at the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa.

McCloria led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points, including making four first-half 3-pointers, as Muldrow, ranked No. 4 in 4A, rolled past 5A school Coweta, 60-31, at Oral Roberts University's Mabee Center.

The Lady Bulldogs (6-1), the defending TOC champion, move on into Friday's semifinals, and a 4 p.m. game against the winner of the first-round game between 6A Tulsa Washington and 3A Kellyville, played late Thursday.

McCloria made three of her 3's as part of an 11-0 run which saw Muldrow extend its lead to 14 points, 28-14, in the second quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs went on to a 38-16 advantage at halftime.

Also in double figures for Muldrow was Mariah Jenkins, who had 12 points. Taylen Collins nearly finished with a double-double as she had eight points along with grabbing 15 rebounds.