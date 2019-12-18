FAYETTEVILLE — While most NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision schools expect to sign the bulk of their 2020 recruiting class during the December early signing period that starts today, the Arkansas Razorbacks will not.

For the second time in three years, a December coaching change just before the signing period sets back the Razorbacks.

However, while faced with signing the majority of his 2020 class in February and possibly thereafter adding graduate transfers, newly hired Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has verbal commitments from three instate prospects, outside linebacker Catrell Wallace of Bryant and defensive ends Blayne Toll of Hazen and Jashaud Stewart of Jonesboro, to sign today.

Some prospects who have visited the UA and could be considering signing this week with Arkansas or elsewhere are all-round athlete Darin Turner of Memphis Central, defensive backs Myles Slusher of Broken Arrow, Okla. and Donovan Johnson of Harvey, La., linebacker Kelin Burrle of Harvey, La., and offensive lineman Raymond Curry of Memphis White Station.

The NCAA’s first ever December signing period in 2017 was shortly preceded by Chad Morris replacing Bret Bielema, fired minutes after Arkansas’ last game of a 4-8 season and since followed by back-to-back 2-10 seasons.

Morris was fired Nov. 10 and not replaced until 2013-2015 former Arkansas offensive line coach Pittman was hired on Dec. 10. Pittman coached Georgia’s offensive line from 2016 through the 2019 SEC Championship game loss to nationally No. 1 LSU.

With former Missouri head coach Barry Odom hired as his defensive coordinator and former Missouri offensive line coach Brad Davis hired as his offensive line coach and Justin Stepp, of the Morris staff, retained as receivers coach, Pittman has been considering possibilities for offensive coordinator.

Former Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long, a former Arkansas graduate assistant tight ends coach under Bobby Petrino, Major Applewhite, and the former Houston Cougars head coach currently an analyst for Alabama, are reported to have interviewed.

Two former head coaches/SEC offensive coordinators displaced by recent head coaching changes, former Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley displaced as Missouri’s offensive coordinator with Odom recently fired at Mizzou, and Rich Rodriguez, the former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coach displaced as Ole Miss’ offensive coordinator with the recent firing of Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke, also could be under Arkansas consideration.

Luke, now the offensive line coach at Georgia replacing Pittman, and Chad Morris, now the offensive coordinator at Auburn, and Odom are among the displaced SEC head coaches finding new coaching lives as SEC assistants.