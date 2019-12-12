FAYETTEVILLE — Brad Davis, the offensive line coach on a Missouri football staff undergoing regime change, is now the offensive line coach for Arkansas.

Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman by Monday evening was on the recruiting trail accompanied by Davis.

Brad Davis was Pittman’s North Carolina graduate assistant when Morris coached the Tar Heels offensive line in 2008 for Springdale native Butch Davis.

Brad Davis coached offensive lines in the SEC at Florida and Missouri and had the titles off of offensive line coach/run game coordinator from 2009-2013 at Portland State, 2014 at James Madison and 2015 at East Carolina.

As a player, Davis lettered as an Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman from 1998-2002.