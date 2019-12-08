The Van Buren Lady Pointers dropped to 1-3 Saturday with a 61-44 loss to Marion at the Green County Tech Tournament.

Lexi Miller and Emmalee Grebe finished with 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Jaden Montgomery and Brianna Kale led Marion with 21 and 19 points, respectively.

Miller had 10 points in the Lady Pointers' 55-30 loss to Little Rock Christian Friday.

Van Buren travels to Greenwood Tuesday.

Alma 71, Sheridan 52

GIRLS — Freshman Lydia Mann scored 23 points and the Alma Lady Airedales rolled to a 71-52 win over Sheridan Saturday at the Charles B. Dyer Classic.

Alma, 2-1, led wire-to-wire. Senior Zoie Mcghee finished with 14 points for the winners. Loryn Kelley tossed in 13.

Alma travels to Durant this week for Lion Classic.

Beebe 75, Clarksville 64

BOYS — Clarkksville dropped a 75-64 decision to Beebe Friday.

Brayden Payne and Garrett Waddill had 18 apiece for the Panthers. Cole Clark finished with 17 points, and Cameron Patterson added 10.

John Foster Case added eight rebounds and seven assists.

Charleston 38, Ozark 37

GIRLS — Baylee King scored 16 points to power Charleston to a 38-37 win over Ozark in the finals of the Logan County Ban Holiday Classic.

Payton Rucker added 12 points for the Lady Tigers (6-1).

Van Buren 67, Subiaco 35

BOYS — The Van Buren Pointers defeated the Subiaco Academy Trojans Saturday afternoon at Clair Bates Arena.

Avery Salisbury led the Pointers (2-3) with a game-high 17 points.

Jonathan Mercera paced the Trojans with 12 points.

Waldron 61, Bregman 54

BOYS — Payton Brown and Gada Wagner combined for 32 points to pace Waldron to a 61-54 win over Bregman.

Brown scored six of his game-high 17 points in the final quarter to help the Bulldogs earn their seventh victory of the season. Jacob Avila finished with nine points, and Caden Fuller added seven.

Booneville 57, Arkoma 43

BOYS — Zac Costa scored 16 points and Austin Hill and Jacob Herrera combined for 14 to pace Booneville to a 57-43 win over Arkoma in the third place game at the Arkoma Tournament.

Lee finished 6-of-6 from the field for the winners. Herrera added six assists.

The Mustangs' Easton Smith led all scorers with 19 points.