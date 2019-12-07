EDMOND, Okla. — In the first half of Friday night's 2A semifinal game against Kingston, the Vian Wolverines threw two interceptions.

Strangely enough, those helped set up two touchdowns — in Vian's favor.

The Wolverines scored three second-quarter TDs, including a defensive score to end the first half, as they will roll into the 2A title game following a 35-7 win at Edmond North High School.

Vian (13-1) will play for the gold ball right up the street at Wantland Stadium on the University of Central Oklahoma campus. The Wolverines' title game is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 against No. 1 ranked Metro Christian, which beat Beggs in the other 2A semifinal.

It will be the Wolverines' first state championship game appearance since 2006, when they were defeated by Oklahoma City Millwood, 21-20, for the 2A crown. Vian will be seeking its first state championship since taking the Class A title in 1971.

With Vian leading 7-0, the Wolverines put together a strong offensive drive which took nearly five minutes off the clock to start the second quarter. But it ended with an interception right at the Kingston 1.

The Wolverine defense forced a three-and-out, with the Redskins (12-2) gaining exactly zero yards. Kingston then punted it away, but Vian got excellent field position at the Kingston 28.

Four plays later, out of the I-formation, Vian halfback Xavin Lackey darted in from 3 yards out. Elijah Mendoza's PAT gave the Wolverines a 14-0 lead with 3:36 left in the first half.

Lackey ended up scoring two TDs in a span of 58 seconds. Two plays after Vian got the ball back when lineman Solomon Wright recovered a fumble, Lackey swept around the left side from 17 yards out as Vian upped its lead to 21-0.

With 10 seconds left in the half, the Wolverines attempted a halfback pass, but it was intercepted. However, it set up Vian's final TD to end the half.

Wright broke through to level the quarterback, jarring the ball loose. He then grabbed it on the run and raced untouched for a 43-yard TD as time expired to end the first half.

Mendoza capped the wild sequence of events with his fourth PAT of the night, as Vian took a 28-0 lead at the break.

Lackey ended up with his third TD on the night in the third quarter, a 2-yard run off right tackle which capped an eight-play 61-yard drive. Mendoza hit true on his fifth PAT as Vian built its lead to 35-0.

The Wolverines' punishing defense allowed 23 yards and no first downs for the opening half. Kingston broke the shutout with more than two minutes to go in the game, and the Redskins finished with 144 yards.

Vian had 338 yards of offense, 308 of those coming on the ground. Lackey finished with 113 yards on 14 carries, while Javyn Wright added 95 yards on nine carries.

Wright also completed all three of his pass attempts for 30 yards, including a 6-yarder over the middle to tailback Gray Cloud for Vian's opening TD on the Wolverines' second series of the night.