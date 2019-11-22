The University of Arkansas At Pine Bluff football team continues to prepare for Saturday’s season finale against Texas Southern.

The Golden Lions (5-5 overall, 2-4 SWAC) and Tigers (0-10, 0-6) will meet in a 3 p.m. contest at Simmons Bank Field on Church, Community, and Football Senior Day. All group tickets of 10 or more can be purchased for only $10 each at the UAPB Ticket Office at Simmons Bank Field or by calling 870-575-8601.

The Golden Lion football seniors will be honored during pregame ceremonies beginning at 2:30 p.m. The UAPB Sports Network Radio Broadcast begins with Lions Roar Pregame at 2:30 p.m. on 99.3 FM The Beat in Pine Bluff, 920 AM The Sports Animal in Little Rock, online at uapblionsroar.com, and on the free UAPB Athletics mobile app.

The game will also be video streamed at uapblionsroar.com/live.

Both Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern have not played since Nov. 9. The Golden Lions have been focused on finishing the season with a win and to clinch the first winning season for the program since 2012.

Under first-year head coach Clarence McKinney, Texas Southern has had four losses by a touchdown or less, three of them in league play to Alabama A&M (35-28 in overtime), Southern (28-21), and Alabama St. (27-21).

They have the league’s fourth-ranked offense at 429.6 yards per game and fourth-ranked passing attack (270.4 ypg). QB Deandre Johnson has rushed for 100+ yards in each of the past two games and has combined to throw for 511 yards in the last two games. WR Donnie Corley leads the conference in receptions (65) and is second in receiving yards (970).

“They have big-time skill guys,” said UAPB head coach Cedric Thomas. “They have a big-time quarterback that will get a chance (to play in the NFL). We’ll have to be on our ‘A’ game. We’re not good enough to just show up against anybody.”

Defensively, the Tigers have struggled but have one of the league’s top defensive linemen. Ike Onwuasoanya leads Texas Southern in sacks (3.0) and tackles for loss (10.0).

“I’ve told (offensive coordinator) Jermaine Gales that we have to do some things to kind give him some misdirection things so see if we can (throw him off) and scheme him,” Thomas said. “He’s an impactful player that can do some things to cause us some problems.”

