Second round of the playoffs

TODAY'S TICKET: Booneville vs Cedarville

GAME: Booneville (8-2) vs Hoxie (9-2)

MASCOTS: Booneville Bearcats; Hoxie Mustangs

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, at Doug Scheel Field at Bearcat Stadium

SERIES: Booneville leads 2-0-0 (1.000)

LAST MEETING: Booneville 63 Hoxie 47 on Nov. 28, 2014

LAST WEEK: Booneville had a bye; Hoxie 54 Drew Central 38

STREAK: Booneville has won last 2

FIRST MEETING: Booneville 35 Hoxie 0 on Nov. 11, 2005

CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Booneville is 3A-1; Hoxie is 3A-3

NOTES: The Bearcats won in the second round of the playoffs after byes in 2017 and 2012, but lost after a bye in 2009. When Booneville and Hoxie last met it was after the Bearcats had beaten Prescott the week before. A win tonight would mean a winner of the Prescott-Pine Bluff Dollarway the day after Thanksgiving. Though they finished the regular season without a 1,000-yard rusher, the Bearcats do have three players over 700 yards in Cam Brasher (900), Randon Ray (881) and Andrew Robertson (709). The top four tacklers – Ethan Wooldridge, Cort Mizell, Anthony McKesson and Brasher – for the Bearcats all have over 60 total stops.

***************************************************

TODAY'S TICKET: Magazine v Fordyce

GAME: Magazine (8-1) v Fordyce (9-2)

MASCOTS: Magazine Rattlers; Fordyce Red Bugs

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at Shorty Wright Field at Diamondback Stadium

SERIES: Teams have never met

LAST MEETING: Teams have never met

LAST WEEK: Magazine 54 Mineral Springs 22; Fordyce 42 Lavaca 0

STREAK: Teams have never met

FIRST MEETING: Teams have never met

CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Magazine is 2A-4; Fordyce is 2A-8

NOTES: With Cameron Raggio’s interception return for a score last week, Magazine has scored five defensive touchdowns this year, in addition to a safety. Last week’s win was the school’s 11th playoff win. With six 2-point conversions last week, the Rattlers are 27-of-46 (58.7 percent) when going for 2 this season. Caleb Hyatt and Tatum Scott have both scored more than 100 points this season (116 and 105). Xeng Yang has the second most tackles for a lost for the Rattlers – he’s a cornerback.