The bond Grayson Bailey shares with his Alma football teammates is not something he'll soon forget.

Nor, will he ever forget the challenge the team embraced late in last week's first-round playoff win over Forrest City.

"It means a lot to be a part of this brotherhood," Bailey said. "I know that I'll have them forever."

The bond is as strong as ever following Alma's first-round playoff win over Forrest City.

"I think they grew together more than any other team when they were at the lowest of lows," Alma coach Doug Loughridge said. "They had two options — throw your hands up and quit, or go out and work. I think that fueled them a little bit."

Bailey scored three touchdowns and sealed the Airedales' 34-33 win over Forrest City with an interception. He also had a quarterback sack and 12 tackles.

"This group knew how to win, but I think their bond grew when they were at their lowest," Loughridge said. "They have a chip on their shoulder."

Alma's win, coupled with White Hall's upset of Lakeside means the Airedales will play a home playoff Friday.

The team that started the season 0-and-5 is two wins shy of playing for a state title.

"Obviously, we started the season rough, and people probably thought this was going to be one of the worst Alma teams that's come through in awhile," Bailey said. "(But) here we are in the second round of the playoffs. It was a big win for us, and I'm hoping we can get another one and keep going."

Trailing, 33-20, with just under five minutes to go, Bailey's senior teammate, Josh Davis, returned the ensuing kickoff 33 yards to the Mustangs' 44. Bailey caught a touchdown pass on the very next play to trim the deficit to six.

Alma still had a pulse.

"That was huge," Bailey said of Davis' kickoff return. "Josh got us great field position and that got us set up for a touchdown that really helped propel us to the win."

Bailey has had the hot hand of late for the Airedales. He scored three times in the season finale against Huntsville as well.

Friday, Bailey finished with 124 total yards of offense and the three touchdowns. He leads the team with a dozen touchdowns — six rushing and six receiving.

Honorable Mention

• Booneville's Baylee Moses scored 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the team's season-opening win over Lavaca.

• Charleston senior Payton Rucker averaged 14.6 points per game during the Lady Tigers' three basketball victories last week.

• Mountainburg senior Dylan Coughran ran for 117 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Dragons' 44-12 rout of Murfreesboro last week. He also had 11 tackles on defense.

• Ozark's Keystan Durning had 13 tackles during the Hillbillies' 21-0 win over Malvern last week.

• Paris' Jadyn Hart scored 20 points to lead the Eagles to a 40-36 win over the County Line Indians.

• Poteau tailback Jayden Mankin rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a 31-yard pass for another TD as the Pirates extended their winning streak to 10 straight games with a 47-20 win against Cleveland in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

• Sallisaw receiver Jace Nicholson caught six passes for 94 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown in the second half as the Black Diamonds won their seventh straight game, beating Grove 9-7 in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

• Stigler tailback Ridge McClary rushed for 277 yards on 16 carries and scored four TDs as the Panthers beat Berryhill, 55-21, in the opening round of the 3A playoffs.

• Vian's Xavin Lackey rushed for 108 yards on just five carries and had a 13-yard TD dash as the Wolverines moved to 10-1 following a 56-19 win against Hartshorne in the first round of the 2A playoffs.

• Waldron's Payton Brown scored 29 points in the team's season-opening victory over DeQueen.