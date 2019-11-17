Last year, current professional softball player Bianka Bell served as an instructor at Northside's fall softball camp.

Bell enjoyed the experience so much she wanted to come back this year. She also brought along two players with championship pedigrees.

Shay Knighten and Fale Aviu, former All-Americans at Oklahoma who were also part of the Sooners' back-to-back national title teams in 2016 and 2017, came on board with Bell for this year's Lady Bear camp, going on this weekend at the Northside Activity Center.

"I enjoyed my time here last year, getting to know the girls, the younger girls, and they were really fun to work with and just being around (Lady Bear coach) Kelly (Nickell) and her team, and the amount of help and support I've gotten, so I just decided to come and bring my friends with me," Bell said. "I'm really excited about this and we want to try to make this a yearly thing."

Bell added she picked Aviu and Knighten for several reasons, including the presence of several campers who are huge OU fans.

"I know they don't live very far because they're in Oklahoma, so I thought it would be real convenient to have them come up with me and they've really enjoyed it," Bell said. "I know these girls (the campers) are big OU fans, so they (Aviu and Knighten) would really love to be around these girls for sure."

They definitely have enjoyed the experience thus far of teaching their love of softball to those in attendance.

"It's kind of cool just knowing that they're huge fans when we're like up at the (Women's College) World Series, but now you can get on at a personal level and talk to them one on one and kind of get to know them," Aviu said. "Really, they get to know you on a personal level. ... I actually know them and got to know them."

Aviu and Knighten both finished their OU careers this past spring by playing in the finals of the Women's College World Series. They are now serving as student assistants under longtime Sooner coach Patty Gasso.

"I don't think it's much of a big transition; it's more of finding a different role within OU softball," Knighten, who was the Most Outstanding Player in the 2017 WCWS, said. "Since we're so closely removed from the program (as players), we still have a lot of insight on what we went through and what OU softball stands for, just the expectations of OU softball. ... It's fun, we're still involved and whatever coach Gasso needs us and we're willing to do everything to help build this team and continue to have OU softball as a top program."

Both former Sooners also expressed their appreciation playing for Gasso, who has led the Sooners to four national titles as coach.

"For me personally, it was just more of the mindset of how you want your daily life to be, not just on the field but off the field as well," Aviu said. "She always talks about keeping your house in order, and that means just your mentality, do you have what you need every single day to get through the day.

"So school-wise, homework-wise, softball-wise, just do you have your life together so you can perform your best in the classroom and on the field."

Bell, a former All-American at LSU, currently plays for the USSSA Pride, a professional team based in Florida. She also serves as an assistant coach at Division II Embry-Riddle University, located in Daytona Beach, Florida, along with conducting various camps around the country.

"As we bring more girls in, we get to expand ideas," Bell said. "We've gotten coach Kelly's way and I hope to implement some more things I know in the game or Shay and Fale and just expanding and getting new drills or learning from different coaching styles and different ways to do things because you never can be too old to learn new things, especially in softball or any sport."

The three All-Americans also enjoy their role in expanding the game of softball to a younger generation.

"I think it's cool," Knighten said. "We get to see things that we necessarily didn't have or things we didn't necessarily get to do while we were growing up and playing, so I think for us to be able to give back to the sport that already gave us so much and just change the game and change the culture of softball and just bring it to light, so everybody else can see that softball is a fantastic sport along with baseball, football, soccer, all the other sports that you watch on TV, softball is right there with them."

They're also excited about the fact the sport of softball is returning to next year's Summer Olympics for the first time since 2008.

"It's cool seeing some of our very good friends be on the team and just to root for them because it's been out since we were in middle school and it kind of crushed our dreams," Bell said. "But now seeing it back in, it's a pretty cool experience and I'm excited to watch them and root on Team USA this summer for sure."

The Northside softball camp continues Sunday at the Activity Center.