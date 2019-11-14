FAYETTEVILLE — The music that was a blaring accompaniment to the Bret Bielema and Chad Morris football coaching eras fell silent Wednesday during the first workout under Arkansas interim coach Barry Lunney Jr.

Lunney was promoted from tight ends coach/special teams coordinator to interim head coach immediately after athletic director Hunter Yurachek on Sunday fired Morris after 2-10 and 2-8 records to date this season, including seven straight losses culminating in a 45-19 pasting last Saturday at the hands of Western Kentucky.

“We are going to take away music today at practice,” Lunney said as the Razorbacks on Tuesday assembled to practice inside the Walker Practice Facility. “Not as a punishment but just as a focus to create our own energy and we’ve got to be able to do that.”

RECHARGING AND RENEWING

Lunney uses this open date week to refresh the Razorbacks with light practices then gear up next week for their Nov. 23 6 p.m. ESPN televised SEC game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, against the No. 1 LSU Tigers.

“Our job is to get them recharged physically, emotionally, psychologically,” Lunney said. “It’s an open date. This time of year, it’s typical across the country for if you are playing this late in the year and have an open date this late to really take it off of them. So we’re going to emphasize speed and quality over length of practice and quantity.”

Lunney was asked about motivating the Razorbacks since the coaching change with the LSU game and the Nov. 29 SEC game against Missouri closing the season in Little Rock.

“If you can’t get motivated in the situation that we are in, then something is wrong with you,” Lunney said. “To go and have two weeks to try to make an attempt to shake what’s on us, playing the No. 1 team in the country at night in Death Valley.”

SPIVEY REINSTATED

The disciplinary suspension that Morris placed on freshman running back A’montae Spivey, benching him against Western Kentucky has been lifted, Lunney said.

“We need him to be ready to go and help us,” Lunney said. “He’s got a lot of ability.”

Injuries to freshman safety Jalen Catalon and junior kick returner De’Vion Warren will likely sideline them from the LSU game.

Sophomore linebacker Bumper Pool watched Wednesday’s workout in a yellow no-practice jersey but is expected to to play against LSU.

Freshman KJ Jefferson took first-team reps during the limited early portion of Wednesday’s practice allowed but Lunney said the three quarterbacks who have divvied the 10 starts, graduate transfers Nick Starkel and Ben Hicks and redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones, would get their rotation turns.

“During the course of the year, it’s been a (quarterback) carousel,” Lunney said. “There’s a reason it’s been a carousel. And I don’t mean that negatively. It’s just that one guy’s flashed here, one guy’s flashed there. We’re going to continue giving them an opportunity to show us what they’ve got down the stretch.”

LUNNEY ADJUSTS WORKLOAD

Lunney continues coaching tight ends but has added special teams analyst Daniel Da Prato numerically replacing Morris on the maximum 11-man on-field, full-time staff to coordinate special teams which Lunney did previously.

“I would say if I was doing tight ends, special teams and trying to head coach that would probably be too much,” Lunney said on Wednesday’s SEC Coaches/Media teleconference when asked what’s on his plate. “That’s the beauty of Daniel Da Prato and having him as one of the 10 coaches and taking that off of my plate so I can solely focus on getting with these guys from a tight end perspective.”

Of course if not directly coaching, he’s certainly supervising more than just the tight ends now.

“We have a (tight ends) group (including senior Hayden Johnson and fourth-year junior Grayson Gunter) that’s pretty veteran laden,” Lunney said. “We’re certainly not leaving them on an island without being coached but there is a group there that knows what’s going on and tuned into it and they can navigate practice a little bit. I’m certainly going to bounce around and not just lock in with them the entire practice. I’m going to move around a little bit and be visible, but I think it’s something we can balance.”