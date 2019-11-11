UAFS Men's basketball team has swept the opening weekend during the Coca Cola Conference Challenge as the Lions get their second win against Metro State by the score of 83 - 66 Sunday evening. Lions are now 2-0 on the season.

Offensively, the Lions were once again led by the dynamic duo - Brian Halums (29 pts) and Matthew Willson (20 pts) while junior forward Chris Rollins added 13 points. Halums also led the Lions in assists (5) and rebounds (14). As a team, UAFS was shooting 48.2 percent from the field, hitting 6-19 shots beyond the arc.

Defensively, the Lions recorded five steals and out-rebounded Metro State by 17. Matt Morgan recorded two blocks while Wilson and Halums added two steals each. Overall, the Lions held Metro State to a 32.4 shooting percentage with 22-68 from the field and 6-23 from the three point line. UAFS also forced 16 turnovers from Metro State.

UAFS Men's Basketball has a quick turnaround with another game coming up at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday as the Lions take on Central Baptist at Stubblefield Center. Tickets for this matchup are on sale now and available at the UAFS Box Office located within the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center or by phone at 479-788-7300.