Rain Vaughn met a lot of people she doesn't know Sunday morning.

All of them had the same message.

A day after winning the 2A state volleyball championship, Vaughn and her teammates were still walking on air.

"I can't tell you how many people I've had come up to me and congratulate me," Vaughn said. "Most of the people, I don't even know them."

Hackett's first-ever state volleyball championship capped a two-year rise from the bottom with glorified results.

And to think, the team will lose just one player (senior Jordyn Null) to graduation.

Vaughn, who had 21 kills in the team's historic victory, and was an easy choice for Times Record Athlete of the Week, credits coach Bridget Freeman for not only shaping the young program but for treating her players like people, not numbers.

"It's definitely crazy to think about, because of how young our system is," Vaughn said. "But having a coach that's been there, and played in the championship game, she knew what to expect. She's treats everyone like a person; I think that's what makes a good team. She puts in a lot of one-on-time time and effort with us."

After losing the first set, 25-15, Hackett settled down and won the second game. Halfway through the third set, they were making all the plays — easy and difficult ones.

Vaughn said she looked in the eyes of her teammates and knew they were headed for glory.

"During the third set, after we got up a couple of points, we all just got back in our group and started playing like we usually do," she said. "It was great that was were playing our game. It was probably about the third set when I felt like we had it."

Vaughn and her teammates returned to school Monday amid smiles from teachers and classmates.

"Our school always makes us feel welcome," she said. "I'm sure we're going to get favored this week."

Honorable Mention

• Alma quarterback Landon Blair capped a 19-play drive that consumed 10 minutes off the clock with a 1-yard run in the Airedales' 7-0 win over Greenbrier.

• Arkoma's Grant Williams ran for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 84 yards for another score in the Mustangs' 48-0 rout of Cave Springs.

• Booneville's Andrew Robertson raced 77 yards with a touchdown and finished with 137 yards rushing in the Bearcats' 35-7 rout of Lamar.

• Cedarville sophomore Darryl Kattich ran for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the team's loss to Mansfield.

• Charleston quarterback Brayden Ross threw three touchdowns and ran for two more in the Tigers' win over West Fork.

• Gans quarterback Tyler Rule completed 16-of-20 passes for 239 yards and four TDs while adding 97 yards rushing on 12 carries and a touchdown in the Grizzlies' 48-26 win over Porum.

• Hackett's Dylan Kats caught five passes for 92 yards in the Hornets' 36-0 win over Lavaca.

• Mansfield's Tyler Holmes caught three passes for 68 yards and a touchdown and set up another score with a 15-yard interception return.

• Northside senior Felicity West finished second in the girls division at last week's 6A-Central cross country meet held at Ben Geren Park. West recorded a time of 22:13.31.

• Ozark quarterback Harper Faulkenberry scored three touchdowns in the Hillbillies' 49-8 win over Waldron.

• Poteau linebacker Jake Patterson had six tackles, three for loss and also returned a fumble 39 yards for a touchdown in the Pirates' 66-7 win against Muldrow.

• Sallisaw quarterback Jaxon McTyre ran 6 yards for a touchdown in overtime as Sallisaw clinched a playoff ticket with a 34-28 win over Broken Bow. McTyre passed for 157 yards and a TD while rushing for 100 yards and three TDs in the win.

• Southside's Caleb Sanders had two interceptions, including one for a touchdown, during the Mavericks' loss to Central.

• Stigler's Mason Peery completed all three of his pass attempts for 115 yards for a pair of touchdowns while running for another score in the Panthers' 35-0 win over Okmulgee.

• Van Buren's Jaiden Henry had two interceptions, including one for a touchdown, in the Pointers' playoff-clinching 35-30 win over Bentonville West.

• Vian's Zane Craighead rushed for 88 yards on six carries, including TD runs of 12 and 25 yards, in the Wolverines' 70-0 win over Pocola.