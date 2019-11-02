In just four seasons, Hackett's volleyball program has gone all the way from the ground up to a contender.

Now, the Lady Hornets are just one match away from finishing off that rapid ascent and winning a state championship. Hackett (28-2) will play Crowley's Ridge Academy (23-10) for the 2A championship at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Three years ago, in the program's first season, the Lady Hornets won three games; then won four in 2017. Last season was the breakthrough, as Hackett won 22 games and made it to the second round of the 2A state tourney.

And now, that joyride has continued for the Lady Hornets into Saturday's title match.

"It has been an incredible journey and it's been fun with these girls the whole way," Hackett coach Bridget Freeman said. "First, I had to sell them on the process and learning how to play the game, and of course, they've just grown each year and just become more hungry to make it further and further each year.

"I think last year making it to state really gave them kind of a taste of what it's all about, and they've just really pushed this year and they've just really wanted to be here."

Even the players are at a loss for words in being able to get this far in just four seasons.

"Well, it definitely hasn't sunk in yet; I don't think I've realized that it's almost here and that we've made it this far with so short of a time that we've had playing volleyball," junior outside hitter Rain Vaughn said.

"It's definitely going to be nerve-wracking at first (Saturday), but I'm sure after we get through the first set and we like get comfortable, we'll start playing like we know how to play. That's my hopes anyway."

But at the same time, the Lady Hornets believed they were capable of playing for a state title primarily because of the camaraderie the players share with one another.

"I knew all along that we were capable of making it to the finals, not all because of our athletic ability but our friendship on the team," junior libero Kayla Richardson said. "We all get along so well and I think that's what makes us a better team; I look at it as we are just one great big family."

The players also give tons of credit to Freeman for the job she's done in helping nurture the players along to get to this point.

"Mrs. Freeman has been there for us both in our personal lives and on the court," junior outside hitter Kandace Byrd said. "There are also times when we need an extra push and she takes care of that as well. ... She has told us it's not just about playing volleyball with a pass, set and hit.

"Being a volleyball player is about picking your teammates up when they're down, or giving them a high five when they have a nice up. ... She has always taught us to play smart and play together."

Hackett punched its ticket to Hot Springs after breaking a 1-all score to win the third and fourth sets in Thursday's 2A semifinal against Conway St. Joseph.

"We were down in the third set and coach called a time out," sophomore setter Madeline Freeman said. "I feel like then we really turned it around and started believing we could win.

"The last set was an experience I'll never forget. Winning the semifinals with my teammates and feeling a whole school behind me supporting us was so exciting."

Hackett's opponent, Crowley's Ridge Academy, is one of the more legendary programs in Arkansas high school volleyball. CRA defeated Lavaca to win last season's 2A title, and along the way, defeated Hackett in the second round at state in three sets.

But Bridget Freeman pointed out the last two sets were by identical scores of 26-24.

"We played a very good defensive game against them last year and falling short in those two games, 26-24 and 26-24, it was close then. ... But I think the girls are going to try to key in on defense and we're hoping that we can get the ball up to our setters and take it from there," Freeman said.

Vaughn leads Hackett in kills with 225, including a season-high 18 in Thursday's semifinal win. Madeline Freeman has 155 kills and also leads the team in assists (302) and serving aces (122).

Richardson has 420 digs, while sophomore Shayla Foster has 163.

The Lady Hornets have only one senior on their roster, Jordyn Null, so the vast majority of the players will be back. But next season, they will be moving up to 3A and will be in the same conference as powerhouse programs like Paris and Charleston.

So before taking another huge step in 2020, the Lady Hornets want to finish their 2A stint by completing the unlikely four-year journey with a title.

"For me personally, I have been working for this moment since I was in third grade playing club volleyball," Foster said. "This opportunity is why I work so hard during practices.

"All the blood, sweat and tears all come back to this."