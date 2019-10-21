TOURNAMENTS/EVENTS/CAMPS/MEETINGS

• The River Valley Cycling Club hosts four group rides per week open to the public. Tuesday rides start at Fort Chaffee, Thursdays at Beef O’Brady’s and Sundays from Cisterna Market. There is also a women’s-only ride each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Fort Chaffee. Rides are often divided by ability levels, including no-drop rides for beginning road cyclists. Visit Facebook.com/RiverValleyCycling.

Nov. 2 — Ben Geren Golf Course Annual Golfer Appreciation 4 person scramble. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Drinks, snacks and lunch will be provided. Flights based on the number of teams. $55 per person or $220 per team. One Mulligan per person available for $5 each. Call the pro shop at (479) 646-5301 or stop by to sign up.

River Valley Golf Association Tournaments: Oct. 21 Cherokee Creek Booneville.

• The Trailblazers Hiking Club is dedicated to enjoying the outdoors in the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The club leads several hikes per month. Visit www.thcfs.com for more information or call (479) 646-9562.

