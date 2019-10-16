The numbers speak volumes for the Southside Mavericks' football team.

Defensively, the Mavs have kept their team in all three conference games.

Offensively, it has been a mixture of misses, near-misses and blown assignments.

Southside missed a couple of potential scoring chances in last week's 28-14 loss to North Little Rock. The Charging Wildcats flipped the game, and momentum, with a 50-yard fumble return for a touchdown.



"I thought we executed better than the Cabot game," Southside quarterback coach Justin Key said. "The fumble return was huge because it swung all the momentum back to North Little Rock."

Quarterback Parker Wehunt has had his moments. He threw a dime to Jay Washington in last week's game that went for naught.

He's also missed some plays, too.

"We knew coming in to North Little Rock that we would be getting a lot of man coverage, and we did a decent job scheming and making some plays against some of it," Key said. "(But) I thought we were two or three plays away from scoring 21 or even 28 (points)."

Wehunt is 61-for-123 (49.59 percent) for 713 yards and nine touchdowns. He's been intercepted just four times.

Jake Tyler leads the team with 23 receptions for 271 yards.

The Mavericks' Jackson Morawski caught two passes for 40 yards, his first two career receptions. He's among nine different players who's caught at least one pass this season.

"Jackson Morawski is one of our more improved players from last year," Key said. "He has continued to improve each week. He had two big catches and he will continue to get on the field in our spread packages"

Southside II

The Mavericks' defense had one bad play in last week's loss to North Little Rock — a run around right end that went for an 80-yard touchdown.

Aside from that run, however, the Mavericks held the Charging Wildcats to just 203 yards, including just 34 yards through the air on 5-of-11 passing.

Dakota Wareham had 11 tackles and recovered one of three fumbles in the Mavericks' loss.

Shawn Rogers, Leighton Johnson and Jeremiah Van Hook recorded quarterback sacks for the Mavericks. Southside's mostly youthful defense has 11 quarterback sacks in six games.

They had just six in a dozen games in 2018.

Northside

It was another missed opportunity for the Grizzlies, who are still seeking their first 7A-Central win.

For the second straight week, Northside held a second-half lead but the Grizzlies were unable to hang on to it. Little Rock Catholic rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit to outscore the Grizzlies, 17-0, as the Rockets went on to record a 24-21 win at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"Disappointing," Northside coach Mike Falleur said. "We played so good in the first half and did so many good things, and then the second half. ... It was just so disappointing; we led 21-7 and could have easily scored another time and then go out and make the mistakes we made offensively, defensively and the kicking game to let them get back in it.

"The kids played hard, we just didn't get the job done, and that's really two weeks in a row."

The Grizzlies rotated quarterbacks Dreyden Norwood and Matt Hollenbeck during the game. Norwood completed 9-of-11 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown, while Hollenbeck was 14-of-20 passing for 129 yards.

"Drey played a bunch, and played a bunch on defense and he'll play more," Falleur said, referring to Norwood coming back after missing the Little Rock Central game two weeks ago due to a back injury. "I think Matt's done a good job, too, so they both bring something a little different to the table. We'll continue to use Dreyden on defense, too, so they've both got to be ready to go."

Receiver Tyheen Prosise caught eight passes for 78 yards, while fellow receiver Preston Baugh had four catches for 104 yards, including a touchdown. Prosise and Norwood added rushing TDs as well. Sophomore tailback Seth Fields had 46 yards on 14 carries.

On defense, linebacker Stetson Van Matre recorded nine tackles, while safety Montay Parks added eight. Linebacker Glenn Brewer added seven stops, and also recovered a fumble, which was caused by fellow linebacker Conley Bone.

The Grizzlies also had to shift around some personnel on the defensive line as senior starters Khaden Washington and Kaleb McDonald are no longer on the squad due to a violation of team rules.

"We had to bring some young guys up to play and they did a good job," Falleur said. "We lost a couple of really good players. ... There are some things you can't control and you've got to move forward."

Juniors Rakairm Jackson, Marcus Wright and Maliq Thomas helped pick up the slack up front, as each recorded six tackles.

Wright also had a sack, as did Bone, who had six tackles as well along with deflecting two passes and causing a fumble. Linebacker J.J. Mills finished with six tackles as well, and had two quarterback hurries.

Northside (2-4, 0-3) returns home this Friday to take on Conway, which is coming off a win against Cabot.

"We've got to keep our nose to the grindstone, we've got to keep working, we've got to keep believing, we've got to prepare," Falleur said. "Hopefully, we can play a complete football game and get a chance to get us a 'W.'"

Times Record sportswriter Buck Ringgold also contributed to this report.