TODAY'S TICKET: Booneville Vs Greenland

GAME: Booneville (3-2, 2-0) vs Greenland (3-2, 1-1)

MASCOTS: Booneville Bearcats; Greenland Pirates

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, at Doug Scheel Field at Bearcat Stadium

SERIES: Booneville leads 3-0 (1.000)

LAST MEETING: Booneville 62 Greenland 34 on Oct. 5, 2018

LAST WEEK: Booneville 42 West Fork 0; Greenland 21 Mansfield 18

STREAK: Booneville has won last 3

FIRST MEETING: Booneville 56 Greenland 24 on Nov. 1, 2002

CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Both are 3A-1

NOTES: If history is of any indication, there will be points scored tonight. Booneville has scored 56, 49, and 62 in their three previous meetings with Greenland. The Pirates have scored 24, 21 and 34 in those games. That’s an average score of 56-26. Defensive coordinator Arron Kimes had a career long 60-yard run against Greenland in 2003. Greenland opened the game last year with an onside kick and a double pass on the way to drawing first blood.

LAST NIGHT: The junior high and seventh grade games between the two schools were twice rescheduled, before ultimately being postponed. The junior high game is now scheduled for noon on Saturday with the seventh grade game cancelled.

*********************************************************************************

TODAY'S TICKET: Magazine at Hector

GAME: Magazine (3-1, 1-0) at Hector (2-2, 1-0)

MASCOTS: Magazine Rattlers; Hector Wildcats

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11 at Linton Stadium in Hector

SERIES: Hector leads 8-3 (0.727)

LAST MEETING: Magazine 39 Hector 21 on Oct. 5, 2018

LAST WEEK: Magazine was open; Hector 47 JC Westside 18

STREAK: Magazine has won last 1

FIRST MEETING: Hector 12 Magazine 7 on Nov. 1 1996

CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Both are 2A-4

NOTES: Although the series is lopsided overall, Magazine has won three of the last four with the Wildcats. Hector was picked to win the 2A-4 by league coaches. Tonight’s game starts a streak of four straight Fridays the Rattlers will play between their second and third open dates. Caleb Hyatt ran 27 times for 191 yards against the Wildcats in 2018 and scored two touchdowns. Caleb Profitt caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown for Hector.