CEDARVILLE — In a game of inches, Cedarville inched closer to reaching a pair of coveted goals, and Charleston inched closer to crawling out of an 0-3 start.

However, the Charleston defense found a way to slow down the Pirates' high-octane running game and outlasted the host team in the defensive battle, 27-18, on Friday night at Glen Wisely Field.

The Pirates led 12-0 at the 11:57 mark in the second quarter, but struggled the duration of the game.

Charleston scored three straight TDs to go up 20-12 with 7:22 remaining in the third quarter.

The Pirates got back on track with Calloway Henslee scoring on a keeper from 41 yards out to make it 20-18 after the two-point conversion failed at the 4:58 mark.

The Tigers answered back with its biggest scoring play of the game, a 42-yard run by Breckon Keeter.

Cedarville was looking for its first 5-0 start in the school's history and its first victory against Charleston since the mid 1980s.

The Pirate offense struggled with consistency in the first half. While the squad gained 160 yards in the first quarter, it had 214 the rest of the game.

The team had two turnovers in the first half and was penalized five times on offense for 30 yards. A 15-yard penalty during the two-point conversion pushed Cedarville back and the team had just a 12-0 lead.

The Pirates would finish with seven penalties on offense for 60 yards and eight for the game. Charleston had just one offensive penalty the entire contest.

Cedarville hosts Paris next week for homecoming.

Charleston recovered an onside kick after leading 27-18 and picked up a 15-yard penalty. However, the Tigers were unable to extend its lead and turned the ball over on downs.

Klein Mitchell led with 154 yards rushing on 23 carries. Kattich had 104 yards on 20 carries.