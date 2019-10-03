The undefeated Pirates return home Friday for the Charleston Tigers. On paper, the Pirates have a huge advantage in numbers.

But numbers don't win games.

"Practice has been smooth; the guys continue to show up and put in the work," Cedarville coach Max Washausen said. "We are wanting to make history and beat Charleston."

The Pirates haven't beaten the Tigers since 1985, which is also the last time Charleston suffered through a losing season.

Cedarville matched its first 4-0 start since 2001 last week with a thrilling 24-21 come-from-behind win over previously unbeaten Lamar. Tommy Metcalf's forced fumble recovery late in the game helped seal the victory.

The Pirates have started 4-0 just twice in the program's 38 seasons.

Junior Kelin Mitchell and sophomore Darryl Kattich combined for three touchdow37ns and added to the team's potent ground game. Mitchell paced the pirates with 10 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Kattich provided the second punch with 150 yards on 19 totes with one TD.

Along with Metcalf, Hayden Partain, Alex Ascencio, Max McGill, Bruce Turney and Kevan Jones played well defensively in last week's victory.

Ozark

Record: (3-1, 1-0)

Last Week: Ozark 14, Mena 0

This Week: Subiaco at Ozark

Road wins can't be huge. That's especially true of conference openers.

Ozark beat Mena, 14-0, last week for its first 4A-4 victory of the season. That made the curvy, deer-dodging 96-mile drive home a breeze in the early morning hours of Saturday.

"It's not too bad of a trip, actually," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "It's about an hour and 40 minutes. That was a big win. We cleaned up some things in the second half and figured out what we needed to do."

Sophomore quarterback Harper Faulkenberry ran for two scores. But the big story was Ozark's defense.

The Hillbillies shut out a Mena team that put up 36 points in back-to-back wins to open the season against De Queen and Prescott.

"I'm really proud of the defense; they were lights out," Burns said. "Ethan Foster is averaging about 45 yards a punt, and that set up our first score when they fumbled a punt."

Ozark linebacker Keystan Durning leads the team with 48 tackles, including 28 solo shots.

"The defensive line is playing really well," Burns said. "They're keeping the o-line off the backers."

James Ellison, Lawsyn Jackson, Logan Ward, Bryant Burns and Eli Munnerlyn have enjoyed big seasons.

Booneville

Record: (2-2, 1-0)

Last Week: Booneville 49, Paris 12

This Week: Booneville at West Fork

Booneville's 0-2 start figures to be a distant memory by the time the Bearcats board their bus for the trip down the mountain this Friday.

But coaching teenagers doesn't necessarily mean all plans come to fruition. Coach Scott Hyatt knows this.

"That's what we preach every week." "You have to prepare for each game like it's for a conference championship game, otherwise you'll get beat early."

Booneville racked up 436 yards of total offense in the win. Andrew Robertson led the running game with 117 yards on just seven carries.

Quarterback Evan Schlinker ran for three touchdowns and finished with 77 yards rushing on just four carries. He also threw for 44 yards.

"We jumped on them pretty early," Hyatt said. "It was really humid the other night, but once the weather cools off we'll be OK."

Charleston

Record: (1-3, 1-0)

Last Week: Charleston 35, Greenland 29

This Week: Charleston at Cedarville

The Charleston Tigers were in desperate need of a win. And the coffee Saturday morning, the day after the Tigers' 31-26 win over Greenland, tasted a little better.

"I woke up actually a little earlier than I usually do," Charleston coach Ricky May said. "That was big time for us. We needed the kids to get some confidence. Kids know what we're doing is working, we just haven't seen any results."

Charleston, Booneville, Mansfield and Cedarville share a piece of the first place pie after week one. Friday, the Tigers face unbeaten Cedarville — to whom they haven't lost since 1985.

"That little fullback (Darryl Kattich) is a dandy, and so is the running back (Kelin Mitchell)," May said. "They do everything right. They're playing with great confidence right now, which they should be."

Mansfield

Record: (4-0, 1-0)

Last Week: Mansfield 52, West Fork 13

This Week: Mansfield at Greenland

The high-scoring Mansfield Tigers hung 52 points on West Fork in last week's conference opener.

Oh, but it wasn't just about touchdown passes. The Tigers can play defense, too.

Randy Claude blocked a punt in the first quarter of Mansfield's 52-13 rout of West Fork. Mansfield is 4-0 for the second year in a row.

Quarterback Ethan Stovall continues to rewrite the school record books. He threw a 99-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Holmes and finished 9-of-10 from the field for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Stovall has passed for 918 yards and 13 touchdowns. Dating back to 2018, Stovall has thrown 39 touchdowns passes in his last 16 games.

Mansfield travels to Greenland on Friday.

Lavaca

Record: (1-3, 1-0)

Last Week: Lavaca 49, JC Westside 28

This Week: Lavaca at Mountainburg

There are no records as to whether Lavaca's Law-Liga Brewer completed one of the rare feats for quarterbacks. And he wasn't alone.

Brewer threw two touchdowns, ran for two scores, and hauled in a TD pass from Cazen Winters during last week's win over Westside.

In fact, Winters achieved the same feat — throwing for a score, running for a TD, and snagging one of Brewer's touchdown passes.

"I texted both of them after the game; I don't know if they realized what they had done," Lavaca coach Mark Headley said. "They both had a great night and I thought our line did much better Friday night."

Lavaca will cross the river for Mountainburg on Friday. The two teams played five weeks ago.

"Me and coach (Tommy) Harrell are real good buddies," Headley said of the Dragons' coach. "I've always admired the way he does thing. He's done a good job with Malachi West. I feel like we're better, too. We're excited."

Mountainburg

Record: (1-2, 0-0)

Last Week: Idle

This Week: Lavaca at Mountainburg

Mouuntainburg returns to action Friday when Lavaca comes to town. The Dragons shut out the Golden Arrows in the season opener, 35-0.

Starting quarterback Ethan Gregory suffered a season-ending injury during the win over Lavaca. The Dragons haven't won since.

“Things have changed here a lot since the first meeting,” said coach Tom Harrell. “I am pleased with the toughness we have shown and the fight. We will continue to improve each week.”

Malachi West has stepped into the role as quarterback for the squad and Harrell said West has shown “great leadership qualities.”

Lavaca (1-3) is coming off a 49-28 win over Johnson County Westside.

“I’m not sure what to expect from (Mark) Headley,” Harrell said. “I am sure he will have his bunch well prepared and fired up. I am not a fan of playing teams twice, especially him.”

Hackett

Record: (3-2, 0-1)

Last Week: Magazine 44, Hackett 14

This Week: Idle

Numbers don't lie. And for coach Michael Meador it's a matter of which numbers you're talking about.

• Three of Hackett's four first-half turnovers led to Magazine's first 22 points.

• 429 rushing yards allowed by Hackett, including 153 yards and four rushing touchdowns by the opposing quarterback.

Junior quarterback Avery Hester threw for 190 yards in last week's game, including a 72-yard touchdown pass to Fischer Shipman. Hester has passed for 773 yards and eight touchdowns.

Younger brother Peyton leads the area with 63 tackles. He had 21 in last week's loss to Magazine.

Sophomore Mason Oelke had eight solo tackles in last week's game.

Third And Long ...

Waldron quarterback Braden Williams has thrown eight touchdown passes in four games. His older brother, Trey, threw 12 during his three seasons (2015-17) as the team's quarterback. ... Subiaco's Cory Schluterman ran for a touchdown and had 14 tackles, including three for lost yardage, in the Trojans' 38-7 win over Dover. ... Clarksville senior Eduardo Almaraz leads the team with 5½ quarterback sacks.