Mansfield's Ethan Chapman helped host Mansfield to a third-place finish at Today's Bank Mansfield Invitational on Saturday.

Chapman compiled a time of 20:43.22. Teammates Renden Emery, Ashton Hinkle, John Branche and Victor Steffen placed 24th, 28th, 29th and 30th, respectively.

The Tigers' Logan Yoss was 43rd.

Acorn's Justin Neufeld won top honors in the small-school (1A-3A) boys event with a time of 17:10.24.

West Fork edged Waldron for top team honors.

Booneville's Austin Hill (18:48.94) was fourth overall. Waldron's Ethan Martin (19:21.01) placed seventh, and teammate Evan Ledesma was 11th.

Also for Waldron, Noah Kastl, Bladyn Mays, Mitchell Wright, Clay Montgomery, Ben Canada and Drake Carnley placed 16th, 17th, 25th, 32nd, 33rd and 34th.

Magazine's Connor Ryan was 12th and Booneville's Andrew Matteson placed 20th.

Cedarville's Jacob Kattich was 26th, while Booneville's Zac Costa and Evan Escobedo were 31st and 48th, and Lavaca's Ethan Thomas finished 39th.

Southside and Northside placed second and third, respectively, in the large-school (4-6A) classification.

Keegan Terrell of Bentonville West took first overall (16:42.51) in the 4A-6A division, helping the Wolverines to the team title.

Northside's Braeden Hindley was third overall (17:10.06).

The Mavericks' Quinlan Broadway (17:38.67) was one of four team members who finished in the Top 20.

Southside's Isaac Teague, Xander Naegle and Matt Oetzel were 13th, 15th and 19th, overall. Teammates Jackson Messenger was 23rd and Alessandro Ainionti was 34th.

Along with the Grizzlies' Hindley, Thomas Fearrell, Jason Lopez and Sawyer Eddins placed 24th, 28th and 29th, respectively.

Joseph Franklin, Duban Figueroa Palma and Josue Portillo came in at 33rd, 35th and 37th for the Grizzlies.

Ozark's A.J. Post placed seventh with a time of 18:07.81. Teammates Hayden Valliquette and Kurt Leasure were 17th and 22nd, respectfully. Also for Ozark, Drake Cameron was 36th and Adin Wolfe placed 38th.

Martin Nunez was 18th overall to lead Alma. Airedale teammates Kyle Jones and Tate Driggs were 39th and 41st, respectively.

Girls

Northside's Felicity West led the Lady Bears to a second place finish overall (21:25.70) in the 4A-6A event at the Mansfield meet.

Teammates Dirie Balderas and Darriana Franklin placed eighth (22:52.53) and ninth (23:03.39), respectively.

Northside's Jennifer Hernandez, Joanna Melendez and Yudid Lopez were 15th, 19th and 22nd, respectively. The Lady Bears' Jaquelin De La Fuente, Maura Martinez and Melody Short were 24th, 25th and 26th.

Alexxis Johnston led Alma to a fourth place overall finish by taking 14th place. Teammates Rebecca McIntosh and Destiny Smith were 28th and 29th, and Chloe Johnson was 39th.

Waldron topped Mansfield for the small-school (1A-3A) crown.

Ryleigh Anschutz led Waldron to the title with an overall third place finish (23:18.76). Teammate Constance Richard (24:21.91) was sixth, and Waldron's Melissa Schroeder (24:24.09), Stephanie Sexton (24:33.47) and McKenzi Steadman (25:14.07) were seventh, ninth and 10th, respectively.

The Lady Bulldogs' Star Spence was 11th, and Kentucky Spence placed 16th.

Faith Rainwater was fifth (23:59.50) for the Lady Tigers. Mansfield teammates McKenzie Griffin (24:24.28) was eighth, and Darby Jones, Katlynn Moore and Shelby Cole took 13th, 23rd and 24th.

Ashton Couch, Shailey Russ and Sierra Lamb placed 18th, 21st and 22nd, respectively, to help lead Lavaca to a fourth place finish in the small-school event.

Lavaca teammates Ellie Williams and Amaya Mendez were 36th and 39th.

Mulberry's Monica Fisk was 15th and teammate Holly Roe was 25th.

Magazine's Carlee Parrish was 19th, Cedarville's Kamryn Vinson crossed the finish line at 27th, and Booneville's Deanza Bryant placed 34th.