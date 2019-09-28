The Van Buren Pointers celebrated Homecoming on Friday night and then celebrated a fast start in their 7A-West opener.

Van Buren scored on all five first-half possessions and added a defensive score, coasting to the 52-13 win over Rogers at Citizens Bank Stadium at Blakemore Field.

Van Buren (3-1, 1-0) cranked up the offense to the tune of 289 yards in the first half on only 22 plays. The defense was also stellar in the first half, holding the conference’s top passing attacked scoreless on the first four series and to 194 yards in the opening half.

The Pointers scored on their first five possessions to go up, 35-7, late in the half.

Four plays later, Jaiden Henry grabbed a pass that deflected off a Rogers receiver and returned it 25 yards for another tally just 1:37 before the half.

Chris Flores added his sixth extra-point of the first half for a 42-7 cushion.

Gary Phillips ran 60 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the third quarter to make it six-for-six for the first-string offense and a 49-7 lead with 10:19 left in the quarter.

On Rogers’ third play after that score, Van Buren recovered a fumble. Flores then booted the Pointers up, 52-7, with a 33-yard field goal with 3:14 left in the third quarter.

Van Buren used big plays to notch all five first-half touchdowns.

Maury Newton caught a 23-yard scoring pass from Phillips with 8:36 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

After Van Buren’s defense held Rogers on downs at its 22, Newton caught a short pass from Phillips, turned and sprinted 78 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

Brayden Rivas capped the next scoring drive with a 1-yard run behind blocking back Cha’Raun Page with 15 seconds left in the opening quarter. The score was set up by a 46-yard catch-and-run by Isaac Nason after catching a pass from Phillips.

After Van Buren’s defense again held on fourth down, Van Buren needed just five plays to go 39 yards with Phillips finishing off the drive with a 22-yard scramble with 8:51 left before the half for a 28-0 lead.

Rogers (0-4, 0-1) got on the board with a 15-play, 80-yard drive with Hunter Loyd hitting Christian Francisco in the back of the end zone from 12 yards out with 3:37 left before the half.

Van Buren added two more touchdowns before the half, going 55 yards in just 1:25 with Phillips hitting Nason from a yard out for a 35-7 lead with 2:12 left in the half. The drive was aided by a 47-yard pass from Phillips to Henry on an over-the-shoulder catch to the 2.

Four plays later, Henry grabbed the interception and returned it 25 yards for the score and a 42-7 lead at the half to invoke the continuously running clock via the Arkansas Activities Association’s Sportsmanship Rule the entire second half.

Phillips finished 9-of-12 passing for 223 yards and five rushes for 109 yards.

Newton had the two scoring catches for 101 yards. Nason caught four passes for 66 yards and added a 19-yard kickoff return for 85 all-purpose yards.