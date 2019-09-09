Austin Archey

Sport: Football

High School: Poteau

College: Kentucky Christian

Austin Archey picked up where he left off in 2018 Saturday night.

Even better, his Kentucky Christian Knights rallied from 17 points down to shock No. 21 Georgetown College, 30-27, in the first-ever night game at KCU Field. The Tigers had won 11 straight in the overall series.

KCU (2-0) scored the game's final 17 points.

The team's leading tackler in 2018, Archey had 1.5 sacks in the Knight's comeback. In all, he had eight tackles that resulted in 13.3 yards in lost yardage.

Braden Gleason

Sport: Football

High School: Muldrow

College: Emporia State

Redshirt freshman Braden Gleason is forever in the history books.

The former Muldrow standout threw his first career touchdown pass during Emporia State's 51-14 rout of Northeastern State last week.

Gleason was 5-of-7 for 39 yards, including a six-yard touchdown pass to Seth Surface.

Gleason also ran for 10 yards on his only rushing attempt. Starting quarterback, Dalton Cowan, a redshirt sophomore, threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Robert Wilkerson

Sport: Football

High School: Northside

College: Northeastern State

Robert Wilkerson had six tackles in Northeastern State's season-opening loss to Emporia State last week.

The junior linebacker had 42 tackles as a freshman before transferring to Hutchinson Community College for a season.

The RiverHawks host Central Missouri Thursday in their Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association Conference home opener.

As a freshman, Wilkerson appeared in 11 games and finished with 23 unassisted tackles.

Jenna Lowery

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Paris

College: John Brown University

Jenna Lowery had an outstanding effort in Saturday's 27-25, 25-9, 25-17 sweep of Southeastern Christian (Okla.) in the team's Sooner Athletic Conference victory.

Lowery finished with 12 digs for the Lady Golden Eagles, 1-1 in SAC play.

The former Paris standout also had four assists and a pair of aces. Lowery is averaging 3.1 digs per set through 10 matches. She also has served nine aces.

JBU (7-3, 1-1) returns to SAC play Friday when Southwestern A.G. (Texas) comes calling.

Annika Duncan

Sport: Cross Country

High School: Alma

College: Henderson State

Former Alma track and cross country standout Annika Duncan was 16th in her college debut last week in Texas.

The Henderson State freshman finished with a time of 23:54.7, helping the Reddies to a second place finish at the University of Texas-Tyler Braveheart Invitational.

Duncan and former Alma teammate Chloe Gilmore will run their first-ever collegiate event in Arkansas this week when Henderson State travels to Clarksville for the University of the Ozark's Invitational.

Greer Rogers

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Southside

College: Arkansas Tech

Golden Sun senior Greer Rogers leads the squad with 16 blocks through four early matches.

But Arkansas Tech opened the season by dropping three of its first four matches at the Missouri S&T Tournament in Rolla, Missouri.

Rogers had a season-high nine blocks in the team's 25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21 win over Newman. She also has six kills on the young season.

The Golden Suns hit the road this weekend for Kearney, Nebraska. They are set to make their home debut Sept. 24 when they open Great American Conference play.

Third And Long ...

Former Northside standout Elijah Tabut had his first career tackle in NSU's loss to Emporia State last week. ... Lexie Castillow (Greenwood) had 20 digs in her Ouachita Baptist debut in Friday's win over the University of Texas at Tyler. ... Darin Davenport (Southside) had two tackles in the University of Central Arkansas' 24-16 win over Austin Peay. ... Ty Storey (Charleston) had one carry in Western Kentucky's 20-14 victory over Florida International. ... Kameron Collins (Van Buren) recorded eight tackles in Lyon College's 28-20 loss to Hendrix on Saturday. ... Tim Davis (Sallisaw) averaged 39.6 yards per punt in Northeastern State's loss to Emporia State last week. ... Kaitlyn Gilkey (Northside) had her first career assist during Hendrix College's 1-1 tie with the University of the Ozarks last week. ... Chloe Gilmore (Alma) finished 26th in her first collegiate cross country meet in Tyler, Texas. ... Former Mansfield track star Megan Rose ran a 22:59.9 in Southeastern Oklahoma's Endurance House Stampede (Midwestern State) in Wichita Falls, Texas. ... Makenzie Presley (Greenwood) had 11 digs in Hendrix's 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 loss to Otterbein College on Saturday at the Illinois Wesleyan Holiday Inn Invitational.