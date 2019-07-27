Ryan Daggs hit game-tying three-run homer as part of a four-run third and Breck Burris added a key two-run double to power the Fort Smith Sportsman to a 6-3 win over Texarkana on Friday.

Daggs' eighth homer of the summer tied the game, and Landrey Wilkerson doubled and Clay Cross hit a go-ahead single for a 4-3 advantage.

Braiden Partin labored through six innings, allowing nine hits and walking one. He threw 100 pitches before giving way to Daggs, who locked down the save for the winners (26-4).

The Sportsman play Bryant or Batesville today at 6 p.m.