Ryan Daggs hit a three-run homer Friday to cap the Sportsman's 8-1 win over Searcy in the first round of the AAA state tournament.

Braiden Partin pitched six strong innings for the win.

Daggs drew a one-out walk in the first and scored the first run on Landrey Wilkerson's run-scoring double. Daggs, Wilkerson and Colton Sagely had two hits apiece for the winners (24-4).

Fort Smith took a 3-0 lead after two on Dakota Peters' single, Sagely's RBI double, and Clay Cross' two-out triple.

Partin, 4-1, lowered his earned run average to 2.72. His victory matched Gabe Fennell for the team lead in wins.

Daggs' three RBIs extend his season total to 38. In addition, he leads the team with a .474 batting average, and his 29 runs scored are second only to Breck Burris' 35.