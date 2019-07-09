Since Ryan Rachuy took over as coach of Charleston's brand-new volleyball program four years ago, the Lady Tigers have experienced upward mobility each season.

In Rachuy's second and third seasons, the Lady Tigers reached the state tournament. Last season, Charleston finished with 23 wins and won its first-ever state tournament match.

So needless to say, as the Lady Tigers have ascended each season, so have the program's expectations around the school and community. That's quite all right with Rachuy and his players.

"It should be (higher expectations)," Rachuy said. "Charleston has had a history of athletic excellence with our basketball teams and our football teams, of course, but when we start a new program at Charleston, there's a very short learning curve.

"People in our community expect us to work hard, they expect us to represent our school and our community in the best way possible, and the players that I've had over the last four years have really grabbed a hold of that."

And on Monday, when the Lady Tigers resumed summer workouts following the dead period, they have continued their work toward bigger and better things for the upcoming 2019 season.

"I think the girls have done terrific in the off-season; they really focused in the weight room and with our workouts that we're doing to try and improve things like our quickness and our explosiveness," Rachuy said. "We worked pretty steadily on the specific aspects of volleyball like serve, serve-receive, offense, defense, passing, trying to be as good of a passing team as we possibly can because we know to keep improving, to keep doing better, to push ourselves and to push our program forward like these girls want, they have to work and they've been more than willing to do so."

There will remain some challenges for the Lady Tigers as they get ready for the new season.

They must replace five seniors who were instrumental in the program's rise to a potential 3A title contender. Then there's the schedule the team is playing, especially the tough 3A-West Conference.

"As far as 3A volleyball goes, I don't know if there's a tougher conference than what we're in with past state title winners like Mansfield and Paris and we're right close to Lavaca, that's won a state title our first year playing volleyball," Rachuy said. "We're playing those teams and Mena, which is also a past state title winner.

"This area is very rife with excellent volleyball teams. ... Playing in a conference with past state title winners like Paris and Mansfield, it will make us better. No matter what, it will make us better and that's what we've got to have."

But Rachuy believes the Lady Tigers still have the talent necessary to compete for the conference title and make a deeper run at state. That starts with 5-foot-7 senior outside hitter Jadyn Womack, who led the team in kills last season.

"Jadyn is one of those players that you don't really have to push," Rachuy said. "Jadyn wants to do good, Jadyn wants to do her best.

"She's been playing (Junior Olympic) volleyball for a few years now and has been playing on some high-level teams and she brings that type of intensity and that type of demand to her high school squad as well. She's doing great, I think she's doing really good."

There are some other returning players Rachuy is heavily counting on.

"With volleyball, I'm a big proponent that you've got to have girls that are knowledgeable and girls that are smart and I believe I have a lot of girls that are just that," he said.

They include junior setter Gracie Young, senior middle hitter Khiley Frederick and senior outside hitter Sidney Kaempfe. Rachuy said Frederick is also one of the best servers in the conference, while Kaempfe has gotten better over the off-season attacking the ball more aggressively.

The coach added there will be some talented incoming sophomores who will be eager to get some playing time.

Now it's just a matter of the Lady Tigers continuing to fine-tune some things leading up to next month's season opener. To Rachuy, that includes better passing and better serving, especially to start off a particular match.

"There's still some little things we've got to work on," Rachuy said. "We've just got to get better every day but for the first day back from the dead period, I was pleased with how well they did.

"We've got to get back into the groove."

Charleston faces Hackett in a benefit match on Aug. 20 before starting the regular season on the road on consecutive days, going to Clarksville on Aug. 26 and to Ozark the following evening.