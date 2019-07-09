UAFS volleyball coach Jane Sargent has announced the hiring of former Texas Wesleyan volleyball coach and UAFS alumna Kim (Boone) Weaver as assistant coach.

Weaver, a native of Fort Smith and a graduate of Southside High School, played two seasons for UAFS (2002 and 2003) and helped lead the Lady Lions to a 91-11 win-loss record, two Bi-State Conference titles, two NJCAA Region II Tournament titles and the first two of the program’s six appearances in the NJCAA National Tournament.

As a freshman, she was a member of the team that set the all-time school record for wins in a season (54). As a sophomore, she was an NJCAA All-Academic.

“Kim is coming home. I’m so excited to have the opportunity to work with Kim. She and I have a connection that goes back to her junior high years when she played volleyball for me at Chaffin Junior High and then at UAFS in 2002 and 2003 while we were a junior college,” Sargent said.

“We have always had a great player/coach relationship that stems from mutual respect and love of the game, and now, we have the opportunity to take that mutual respect and love of the game to another level as peers. She brings to our program a vast knowledge of the game, head coaching experience, ties to the community and loyalty to our program. She bleeds blue like the rest of us here at UAFS and understands the tradition and goals we have always strived for with our volleyball program.”

Prior to joining Sargent’s coaching staff, Weaver coached for Eagle Mountain Volleyball Club in Fort Worth, Texas. She was the head coach for EMV Adidas 15 Black and also served as recruiting coordinator.

Prior to that, Weaver was head coach at Texas Wesleyan. Weaver took the helm of the Lady Rams program prior to the 2013 season becoming the sixth head coach in the history of the program.

In four seasons, she posted a record of 86-53 (.618) while producing 27 All-Conference selections, six NAIA Scholar-Athletes, and three All-Americans.

During Weaver’s final season as head coach (2016), Weaver guided the Lady Rams to a 28-5 overall record, a 14-4 record in Sooner Athletic Conference play and a semifinal appearance in Sooner Athletic Conference. It was the Lady Rams’ fourth consecutive semifinal appearance.

The team featured six All-SAC players, including newcomer of the year Sasha Robinson, NAIA All-American Shelby Stinnett and NAIA Scholar Athletes Kiersten Mebane and Stinnett.

During the 2015 season, Weaver guided the Lady Rams to a 24-11 overall record and went 12-4 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. As the third seed in the SAC tournament, they reached the semifinals for a third consecutive year. The team featured six All-SAC selections including Libero of the Year Shaughnessy Hearn and Setter of the Year Kristina Gafford. Hearn was also named Honorable Mention NAIA All-American, and Starnisha Bodie was named NAIA Scholar-Athlete. The Lady Rams were also named an NAIA Scholar-Team while posting 10 players to the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll, and six on the SAC Academic All-Conference team.

Weaver came to Texas Wesleyan from Liberty Christian School after serving as head coach of the volleyball program for two years. Prior to her time at Liberty Christian, Weaver collected an overall record of 113-48 as the head volleyball coach at Midland College from 2007-2010. During her tenure at Midland College, Weaver oversaw a 100 percent graduation rate and led the volleyball program to a tenth place finish at the NJCAA National Tournament in 2010. In the same year, Weaver was awarded the WJCAC Volleyball Coach of the Year and the NJCAA District F Coach of the Year Awards. Weaver has also coached multiple NCAA Division I athletes.

Weaver received her bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2006 (Magna Cum Laude) from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and was named the Outstanding Sociology Graduate of the Year. As a former Academic All-American at UALR (2004), Weaver made the Dean’s List (2004-2006), the Chancellor’s List (2006), and received two Sunbelt Conference Academic Awards (2004-2006). Prior to her time as a student-athlete at UALR, Weaver played volleyball for two seasons at UAFS.

Weaver, who received a master’s degree in education from Texas Wesleyan in 2016, is a member of the American Volleyball Coaches Association and is CAP (Coaches Accreditation Program) Level I certified.

She resides in Fort Smith with her husband, Blake, and their daughter, Harper, and son, Wyatt.