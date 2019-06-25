CONWAY — Neither the East nor the West will claim an overall victory in this year’s Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star games played over the weekend on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

A tripleheader sweep by the East on Saturday salvaged a 5-5 split.

The East won both basketball games played at the Farris Center on Saturday afternoon followed by another win by the East in the football game at Estes Stadium on Saturday night.

The East also won boys soccer and volleyball on Friday.

The West swept both the softball and baseball doubleheaders for four wins on Friday. The West girls also won the girls soccer game on Friday.

Next year, the all-star games, sponsored by the Arkansas High School Coaches Association and promoted through the Arkansas Activities Association, will enter their eighth decade of existence, a remarkable achievement, for football and boys basketball.

The first boys basketball game was held on Aug. 16, 1956, at Little Rock Central’s Field House. The first football game was played on Aug. 17 at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

Locally, the area was well represented in the first games with Grizzlies’ head coach Steed White the head coach of the West football game with Subiaco Academy’s J.P. Maus as an assistant. Clair Bates of Van Buren was the head coach of the West boys basketball team with Gayle Kaundart of Fort Smith High and Gene Hooks of Alma serving as assistants.

Area coaches

The area was also represented this year in the coaching ranks of the All-Star games.

Greenwood’s Jennifer Golden was the head coach of the West volleyball team with Jordan Devin of Paris and Bridgett Freeman of Hackett serving as assistants.

Ryan Casalman of County Line was named an assistant for the West girls basketball team.

“It was awesome; you get to coach the best talent in your part of the state,” Casalman said. “You get to spend a couple of days with them. That’s the best part, getting to meet the kids and getting to see different kids from what you coach on a daily basis. That was unbelievable. It’s been a great experience.”

In the football game, Booneville’s Scott Hyatt was an assistant for the West. Alma native Keith Fimple, now head coach at Conway, was the East head coach. Greg Hughes, his assistant at Conway who was head coach at Lavaca from 1998 through 2001, was also an assistant in the game on Saturday along with Mansfield native and former Greenwood assistant Billy Elmore, who’s the head coach at West Memphis.

“It was such a blessing,” Fimple said. “This has been a bucket-list thing of mine for a long time to be in one of these. To have the kids we had, such a great bunch, and a great class it was really a fun week for us. I enjoyed every bit of it.”

Fimple was an assistant at El Dorado, Southside, Fayetteville and Springdale Har-Ber before being named to succeed Clint Ashcraft as head coach at Conway last year.

After spending most of his coaching career as an assistant for teams in the 7A-West, he’s now front and center of the recent surge by the 7A-Central with North Little Rock and Bryant winning the past two championships in the state’s largest classification.

“It’s such a tough conference,” Fimple said. “It’s every week, every day in this conference down here. There’s some really good football here. It took me last year going through the conference, it reminds me of several years ago starting out in the West, where it was every week and you’d better show up and play your best because anything could happen.”

Fimple joins his brother, Daryl, who is the girls basketball coach at North Little Rock, in the central part of the state as a coach.

“I hear from him all the time,” Keith Fimple said. “Flex-cut, I’ve learned all kinds of basketball terms I use all the time, but I have no idea what they’re about, though.”

Razorbacks

Springdale’s Marquesha Davis was the lone player at the All-Star games headed to the state’s flagship university to play a sport.

Davis played in the girls basketball game for the West and certainly showed why she will play in the Southeastern Conference for Mike Neighbor’s Razorbacks.

“Her athletic ability,” Casalman said. “She’s unbelievable. That’s top of the charts ability right there. When you go from one end of the floor to the other in three or four dribbles and finish at the rim like she does, that’s big time.”

Davis finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 15 minutes of play. She was 6-for-10 shooting from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Davis finished with 777 points in conference play during her career, which puts her third all-time in scoring in the 6A-West.