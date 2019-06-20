Connor Noland was able to balance the best of both worlds in high school. So well, in fact, he helped guide Greenwood to a football and baseball state championship his senior season.

Playing football and baseball in college is hard enough when it doesn't involve the Southeastern Conference.

Noland, who played quarterback for the Razorbacks football team, then quickly transitioned into a starting pitcher for the baseball team, has decided to concentrate on baseball for the time being.

Noland told reporters he hasn't ruled out a return to football at some point.

The hard-throwing Noland, who received a no decision in Arkansas' tough 5-4 loss to Texas Tech on Monday at the College World Series, compiled a 3-5 record with a 4.02 earned run average in 20 appearances this season.

Named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and to Perfect Game's Freshman All-American second team, Noland started 19 games for the Razorbacks.

The right-hander struck out 55 and walked 14 in 78¹⁄³ innings of work.

A highly touted high school quarterback, Noland flourished in Rick Jones' Greenwood offense before signing on with the Razorbacks in a dual role as quarterback and pitcher. He started four games for the football team, highlighted by a 23-0 win over Tulsa in his lone starting assignment — the school's first freshman quarterback to start a game in more than 12 years.

Noland entered the spring as one of two quarterbacks with playing experience at Arkansas, but he was not able to go through many spring practice sessions because of the overlap with the baseball season.

Noland said his decision and how he made it fulfilled his father’s prophesy.

"My dad (Frank) always told me I wouldn’t be the one picking which sport I would finally focus on,” Noland said. “He said the sport would pick me. I can now say I fully understand what he meant.”

Noland met with Arkansas football coach Chad Morris and offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Joe Craddock before making his announcement public.

"I will always remain 100 percent supportive of Coach Morris, Coach Craddock and the entire football staff, as well as my football brothers, as they continue building the Razorback football program into a national powerhouse,” Noland said.

Both Morris and Van Horn issued statements supporting Noland’s decision and his dual seasons leading up to it.

‘We’re excited for Connor and his future in baseball,” Morris said. “He’s a tremendous competitor, an outstanding athlete and a Razorback who will succeed in anything he does. I can’t wait to be in the seats at Baum-Walker next spring to watch him pitch.”

Van Horn also issued a statement through the UA.

“We’re happy for Connor,” Van Horn said. “We know this decision wasn’t easy, as his love for both sports has been apparent since we first met him. We’re happy that he was able to come to this decision on his own with his family. Thank you to coach Chad Morris for allowing Connor to achieve his dream of playing both football and baseball at the University of Arkansas. I look forward to working with Connor this summer and into the fall as we get ready for our 2020 season.”

Noland went 10-0 and had a 0.42 ERA, striking out 123 batters and walking just 14 during Greenwood's state title run in 2018. Noland whiffed 12 batters in the Bulldogs' 4-0 victory over Benton in the Class 6A state championship game.

The previous fall, Noland thew for 2,801 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading the Bulldogs to a 13-0 record, capped by a 45-14 state title win over Pine Bluff.

Noland was the back-to-back Times Record Athlete of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

Sportswriter Nate Allen contributed to this report.