FAYETTEVILLE — So far, when the visiting team hits a first-inning home run, it ultimately spells defeat for the visitor in this best 2-of-3 baseball Super Regional between Arkansas and Ole Miss, which is knotted one game each.

With Ole Miss storming back 13-5 Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium after Arkansas won 11-2 Saturday, the Super Regional is set to conclude at 3 p.m Monday in a winner-take-all game on ESPN2.

Monday’s winner advances among the Elite Eight playing for the national championship at the College World Series in Omaha.

The season concludes for the loser.

On Saturday, Ole Miss’ Grae Kessinger hit a solo homer in the first inning when the Rebels were visitors, but Arkansas led 4-1 after the first and won 11-2 before 11,350 paid.

Sunday, with the Razorbacks the visitors, Arkansas center fielder Dominic Fletcher hit a first-inning 2-run home run.

The inning ended with Arkansas trailing Ole Miss, 3-2 then irrevocably down 8-2 in the second.

Ole Miss hit four home runs Sunday, one each by Cole Zebowski, whose first-inning 3-run blast negated Fletcher’s 2-run shot, Cooper Johnson, Tyler Keenan and Kessinger in its Sunday success before 11,383.

Doug Nikhazy, the Ole Miss freshman lefty starter ridiculed by Razorbacks fans throughout Sunday’s game for what became an unfortunate Saturday nasal moment video gone viral picked up by social media, was tagged for 11 hits and five runs Sunday in five innings. But Nikhazy got the last laugh.

Nikhazy, who was the winning pitcher to run his record to 8-3, struck out 10 against a walk and stranded the Razorbacks scoreless with one out and the bases loaded in the third and in the fifth with runners at second and third.

Reliever Houston Roth took it from there, throwing four scoreless innings.

“Congrats to Ole Miss,” Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. “They played a great game, played good defense and didn’t walk anybody and got in some good hitters counts and hit the ball a long way and put together a 5-run when we should have turned a double play, probably two of them. We got back in the game but couldn’t get the big hit. Just credit their pitching.”

Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco remarked, “I’m proud of our guys the way they bounced back from yesterday’s game, which was so one-sided. We needed a huge performance on the mound and Doug gave us that. I think this wasn’t his sharpest day with all his pitches but a really gutsy performance. Today was really the offense. Starting with Zebo, a huge home run after they got two in the first. That was big. And we extended it with homers, a big homer by Coop and Keenan and of course Grae at the end.

Roth and Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps and Kole Ramage, each used Sunday, likely are the only main relievers for either team not likely ready to pitch today with Arkansas starting freshman lefty Patrick Wicklander, 6-2, 4.29 ERA, and Ole Miss starting freshman right-hander Gunner Hoglund, 3-2, 4.64.

Ole Miss comes confidently into today’s decider having come back from a first-game SEC West series loss to Arkansas to win the series two games to one.

Arkansas last year advanced to the College World Series, winning the winner-take-all third game with South Carolina.

“We’re two really good teams,” Zabowksi said. “We’ve seen that the past two days. We can both hit, we can both pitch and we can both field. So tomorrow I think it’s going to be a good game.”

Arkansas junior 3-year letterman and Arizona Diamondbacks second round draft choice Fletcher said, “ Game 3 is not something we’re scared of. A lot of us have been here before. When the pressure’s on, that’s really when we thrive I feel like.”

Arkansas’ Sunday hope for a 2-game sweep to Omaha was snuffed in the second inning as the Razorbacks found themselves down down, 8-2 with freshman starter Connor Noland of Greenwood knocked out of the game and sophomore Kole Ramage struggling in relief.

“I thought Connor just couldn’t locate his fastball and his breaking ball wasn’t as sharp as it has been,” Van Horn said. “They were on him pretty good and he was getting behind in the count, powerful lineup, a bunch of left-handed hitters, the wind blowing out.”

Arkansas got a first inning gift Sunday when both Ole Miss first baseman Zabowski and second baseman and Conway native Jacob Adams both looked for the other to catch Casey Martin’s easy popup between them. Neither budged. It fell for a hit. That allowed cleanup hitter Fletcher to hit his 2-run home run.

Zabowski more than atoned for his first-inning defensive indifference with his first-inning bat. Thomas Dillard hit a lead-off single that center fielder Fletcher almost snagged but couldn’t hold on to what would have been a spectacular catch, and Kessinger was hit by pitch when Zabowski hit a 3-run blast over the right field bullpen.

Ole Miss catcher Johnson hit a just-fair home run to right leading off the second.

Though Noland has pitched well in recent starts, including in the SEC Tournament against Ole Miss and beating Central Connecticut State opening last week’s Fayetteville Regional, Van Horn had seen enough Sunday.

He summoned sophomore right-hander Ramage.

Ramage walked his first batter then nearly got a double play reprieve. Second baseman Kenley bobbled Adams’ grounder but toward shortstop Casey Martin who got the out at second and threw to first for what initially was an out until a requested review saw Adams beat the throw. Two more walks and Tyler Keenan’s 3-run triple put Ole Miss up 8-2.

In the sixth, Keenan blasted a solo home run over the right field bullpen even beyond Zabowski’s first-inning clout.

Arkansas loaded the bases but couldn’t score off Nikhazy in the third as he struck out Heston Kjerstad and retired Jack Kenley on a popup.

Arkansas did nail Nikhazy for a 3-run, 2-out rally in the fourth.

Jacob Nesbit hit a 1-out single and Trevor Ezell, Casey Martin and Matt Goodheart smacked consecutive 2-out RBI doubles.

Meanwhile Ramage pitched a scoreless third and turned it over to reliever Kevin Kopps in the fourth with two out and Rebels at first and second and Johnson up. Johnson hit it long fly ball that was caught by Kjerstad in right.

Arkansas pressured Nikhazy with 2-out and runners at second and third in the fifth but he struck out Zack Plunkett, pinch-hitting for Christian Franklin who had struck out twice.

Right-handed reliever Houston Roth opened the sixth and stranded Goodheart’s 2-out double.

Keenan’s solo swat off Kopps opened a 3-run Rebels sixth. Zabowski and Kevin Graham were aboard with singles when Johnson bounced one up the middle that shortstop Martin made a great stop on but threw wide of second baseman Kenley. It was scored a bases-loading infield single. With Rebels running with two outs, two crossed the plate as Anthony Servideo grounded to deep first and was initially declared out with Kopps covering.

However on review Servideo beat the throw and netted a 2-run single.

Van Horn brought in freshman Elijah Trest for a seventh-inning postseason baptism. He walked the first batter and Kessinger followed with a 2-run home run.

Trest then settled in to retire the next six for the seventh and eighth.

As the 45-18 national No. 5 seed, Arkansas is home team to the No. 12 seeded Rebels, 41-26, Monday.