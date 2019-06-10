Ryan Daggs earned himself a well-deserved rest following the end of a torrid spring.

But the former Greenwood standout didn't take long to get back on the horse.

Daggs drove in two runs with a two-out double and Landen Chaffin wiggled out of two late jams as the Fort Smith Sportsman rallied to edge Three Rivers on Sunday afternoon at Forsgren Field.

The Sportsman (7-2) dropped the nightcap, 8-3. Daggs and Bryson Myers had RBIs.

Knowing he was going to be in the lineup was a huge factor, Dagg said following Sunday's win. Daggs hit 12 home runs and finished a grueling 51-game schedule at College of the Ozarks with a .349 batting average.

"I was always good to hit. I got to where I was seeing the ball real good from playing every day," Daggs said. "Once you get to play everyday, you start seeing the ball better and better."

Daggs, who hit five home runs and knocked in 18 runs in his final eight games this spring, is hitting .480 (12-for-25) with a homer and 13 runs batted in just eight American Legion games.

"It was kind of nice to take a couple of weeks off," Daggs said. "I didn't really swing the bat much. I took a couple of weeks off, got to talk with my family, because (College of the Ozarks) is really, really far away. Then I got back into it and started swinging it."

Fort Smith spotted Three Rivers starting pitcher Kaden Alexander to an early 2-0 cushion thanks to a walk, Reid Stockman's RBI double, and Boone Lasater's two-out bloop single.

Alexander, a Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, native who went 2-6 with a 4.89 earned run average this past spring at Labette Community College, made only one real mistake Sunday when Daggs lined a two-out double to score Brett Burris and Landrey Wilkerson.

Fort Smith took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Colton Sagely drew a one-out walk, moved to second on Dagg's bloop single, and raced home on Dakota Peters' run-scoring single to center.

Tyler Owens battled for three innings, walking five and striking out three.

But with Owens' pitch count at 68 through three innings, Sportsman skipper Trey Prieur turned to Chaffin.

The lefty scattered five hits in four innings. But he seemed to make all the plays when he had to.

Three Rivers put the leadoff runner on base three of the four innings he worked, including the sixth when Sam Replogle legged out an infield single and Brock Hendrix put down a perfectly-placed push bunt.

But, with Replogle stealing third, Darren Daniels popped up a bunt attempt that landed in the glove of Braiden Partin, who — with Replogle's momentum taking him to third — calmly set his feet and fired a strike to shortstop Pacyn Reames for a double play.

Stockman doubled to open the seventh, but Chaffin struck out Carson Foreman, retired Seth Knight on a lazy pop to right, and struck out Lasater to end the game.

"These guys have done a good job early on of staying with themselves and not letting the moment take over," Prieur said. "They did a really good job today against a college pitcher with good velocity and a good curve ball. Our pitchers weren't throwing a whole lot of strikes, but they avoided a lot of danger. I thought Landen, when he came in, he did a really good job and kept them off balance."