Along with his fellow Poteau seniors, Bryson Myers knows what it takes to clinch a trip to the state baseball tournament.

However, Myers and the rest of the senior class has yet to experience winning a state tournament game.

For the fourth straight season, the Pirates are headed to the 4A State Tournament, seeking that elusive opening-round win and going farther this time.

"Now that we have made it back for the fourth year in a row, we plan on staying a couple more days this year; we have the tools to get the job done for sure," Myers said. "I think this is the year because we have all matured and we are all playing as a unit and that's what it takes to win state championships."

Poteau (27-8) will begin the 4A State Tournament with a quarterfinal against Newcastle set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Edmond North High School. If the Pirates win, they will play in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with a chance to play in the title game, which will follow at 4 p.m., also at Edmond North.

Myers, who primarily plays first base, leads the Pirates in home runs (10), RBIs (50) and slugging percentage (.776) while ranking second on the team in average (.418). He went 4-for-4 in a game against Broken Bow, and also has recorded four three-hit games.

"He's dangerous because he's just so strong," Poteau coach Andy Perdue said. "He's naturally strong and he's worked hard in the winter.

"He's got quick wrists, he's got good mechanics, sees the ball well. ... He swings it and he's consistent at the plate."

In his final appearance on the Pirates' home field last Saturday, Myers hit a first-inning homer as Poteau rolled to a 17-2 win against Stilwell for the regional title, Poteau's fourth straight.

"It was a great feeling for sure, that is what we have been working for all year long is to make it back to state for the fourth year in a row," Myers said.

Myers had been one of the team's ace pitchers the past two seasons, but suffered a slight muscle tear in his arm in last year's state tournament. Then in the off-season, he re-injured it.

So Myers has been primarily playing first base, though he did get to pitch very sparingly this season, appearing in a couple of ballgames. But he noted that not being able to pitch did produce a silver lining, especially when it has come to Myers' power surge.

"Coming into the season, I knew that I was only going to be hitting for most of the season due to the arm injury," he said. "Coach P and I talked about the situation and we both came to the agreement that I would just be designated hitter until I feel that my arm is well enough to play in the field.

"So from that point on, I set my goal to hit 10 home runs and be in the .500 club. This was when I started focusing on hitting only and hitting a lot of balls in the cages."

Myers, who played offensive line for the Pirates' football team, has also been dealing with diabetes.

Two years ago during the LeFlore County Baseball Tournament, Myers had to be taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock to be treated for Type 1 diabetes. The next day after he was released from the hospital, Myers threw 104 pitches in a complete-game win against Wister to give the Pirates the county title.

"It was a challenge at first getting everything figured out, but my doctors made it 10 times better helping me get the top-notch things that would help me perform in athletics," Myers said. "It's almost like (the diabetes) has just become the normal."

Myers will continue his baseball career in Poteau as he signed to play right down the road at Carl Albert State College.

"They expect me to come in there with a strong arm and a good bat and be a player for them," he said.

Myers is now hoping to play at least three more games with the Pirates. But first on the agenda is just finding a way to break through to the 4A semifinals.

"The key to get the win (Friday) and to make it to the state championship is for all of us to stay focused on the main goal and don't expect anything less," Myers said. "Strive to be the best that we can be and never give up.

"The main thing is for all of us to live in the moment and take care of business. If we all do just that we will be just fine."

Perdue plans to start senior Carson Cheek on the mound in Friday's quarterfinal. Cheek has an 8-0 record with an earned-run average of 0.88. He has struck out 53 batters in 39 2/3 innings.

"We're right where we expected to be at the start of the year and now we've got to raise our expectations and not just be satisfied with getting there for one thing," Perdue said.

"(Newcastle has) got a formidable team, and I didn't get to see them play, but the people that I've talked to about them have said they are very athletic and we're going to have to go play to win."