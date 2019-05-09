Three local 6A schools earned the right to make it to the state softball tournaments.

On Thursday, those three teams — Northside, Southside and Van Buren — seek to stick around for a while as the 6A State Tournament starts in Bentonville, with games to be played at Bentonville High School's field.

The Lady Bears will open up the tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday as they take on Rogers Heritage, the No. 4 seed from the 6A-West.

Northside (10-13) got the No. 5 seed from the 6A-Central by virtue of its 7-3 win on Monday against Southside. The Northside-Heritage winner advances to Friday's 6A quarterfinals to face 6A-Central top seed North Little Rock.

As for the Mavericks, they received the No. 6 seed and will play their opening-round game at 5:30 p.m. against Rogers, the No. 3 seed from the West. The winner of that game advances to face Cabot in Friday's quarterfinals.

Southside (15-12) had won three straight games before dropping its regular-season finale to Northside. Last season, the Mavs reached the state quarterfinal round.

Van Buren, the No. 5 seed from the West, will face Bryant at 3 p.m. Thursday in its first-round game, with the winner moving on to take on Bentonville West in Friday's quarterfinals.

The Lady Pointers (8-15) had a chance to get the West's No. 4 seed, but dropped a pair of games earlier this week, to Fayetteville and Springdale Har-Ber.

5A

Playing on its home field in last season's state tournament, the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs were upended in their first game.

They're determined not to let that happen again as Greenwood begins the 5A State Tournament in Benton with a 3 p.m. game Thursday against Jacksonville. In last season's 6A state tourney, which Greenwood hosted, the Lady Bulldogs drew a first-round bye but lost in the quarterfinals to Jonesboro.

"We're definitely not going to overlook it like we did last year, and we're going to come ready to play," Greenwood coach Ronnie Sockey said. "They know what it's like to lose that (opening) game and they're going to come focused and ready to go, one game at a time."

Greenwood (22-5) received the top seed from the 5A-West as the Lady Bulldogs swept a doubleheader on the road at Greenbrier, which had been leading the conference.

The Greenwood-Jacksonville winner advances to the 5A quarterfinals on Friday to face the winner of the first-round game between Mountain Home and El Dorado.

3A

Paris was not able to win the 3A-2 regional the Lady Eagles hosted last weekend, as they ended up taking third place.

The Lady Eagles (26-6) have a tough test right out of the gate at the 3A State Tournament in Harrison, facing Elkins at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Elkins was the runner-up at the 3A-1 regional.

"Elkins is going to be tough; they won their district over there and then came in second to Rose Bud," Paris coach Donald Hart said. "I haven't seen them this year and they haven't seen us, so it ought to be a good match-up.

"I feel like if we can come out and continue doing what we're doing right now, we'll have a chance to move on to the next round."

Two other area teams will also be in opening-round play on Thursday.

Charleston (15-7), the No. 4 seed from 3A-1, will take on 3A-2 region top seed Baptist Prep at 10 a.m. Then at 5:30 p.m., 3A-1 No. 3 seed Mansfield (17-15) faces 3A-2 No. 2 seed Harmony Grove, as Mansfield comes in having won 11 of its last 14 ballgames.

2A

Hackett claimed its first-ever regional softball title last week, winning the 2A-West region and getting the top seed.

The Lady Hornets (24-5) begin play at 10 a.m. Thursday in Mountain Home in the 2A State Tournament against Salem, the No. 4 seed from the 2A-North.

But Hackett coach Jeff Richardson said Salem won't be the average fourth seed as it can easily be a top-seeded squad.

"They won their conference with a 10-0 record and they have a 17-4 overall record and they are an exceptionally good softball team," Richardson said. "They've got a senior pitcher who does a real good job; she doesn't walk people, she doesn't hit people and all I've been told is that they're very good and it will be tough to win."

Lavaca (18-7), which lost to Hackett for the regional title last weekend, will be playing Melbourne at 12:30 p.m. in the Lady Arrows' opening-round game at state.

1A

Scranton, which won the 1A-1 regional title last weekend, will be playing Armorel, the No. 4 seed from the 1A-2 regional, at 3 p.m. in the Lady Rockets' opening-round game at the 1A State Tournament, which takes place in Taylor.

County Line, which finished third at its regional last week, will face Hillcrest, the No. 2 seed from 1A-2, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.