Logan Brothers is proof that dreams do come true.

The former Van Buren basketball standout signed a letter of intent to extend his career at Central Baptist College Tuesday in front of friends and family.

"I'm excited about it," Brothers said. "I've been praying about this opportunity. I didn't know if I would have this opportunity."

Brothers worked his way up through the Van Buren system, playing in junior varsity games as a sophomore and junior before getting an opportunity this past season.

"Logan loves it (basketball), and that's the No. 1 thing you have to have to play, especially at the college level," Van Buren coach Austin Trembley said. "There's a lot of sacrifices. In some ways, it's a job, but in other ways if you truly love it it's not a job."