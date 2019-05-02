Spring rain didn't cause much of a problem during March and April.

But that quickly changed with Wednesday morning's deluge.

The Lavaca Golden Arrows (11-5) are scheduled to play Cotter (10-6) today in the 2A-West regional in Harrison. Weather permitting, today's game will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Lavaca (11-5) beat Danville last week to secure the No. 2 seed. The Golden Arrows are led by Kaw-Liga Brewer and his .364 batting average. Brewer and Jimmy Hall (.356) lead the team with 16 hits apiece.

Hall has a team-high 14 RBIs to go along with eight extra base hits, including a pair of home runs.

• Charleston

The upstart Charleston Tigers (20-4) were set to play Green Forest today at West Fork. But the Tigers' field lacks a protective tarp, so the series has been moved to Lincoln.

The Tigers finished April with a 10-2 record, averaging 9.3 runs per game. Charleston coach Tyler Reese bolsters a strong pitching staff, led by strike-throwers Brayden Ross and Brett Ward.

They can also swing the bats. Joe Huck leads the team with a .459 batting average with 21 RBIs and a team-high 34 hits and 32 runs scored.

Hunter Kengla (.449) and Kaden Benge (.403) also hit over .400.

• Booneville

The Booneville Bearcats are hot. In fact, the only thing cooling off Darby Ulmer's team is Mother Nature.

Because of the rain, the Bearcats (16-7) have moved their regional game with Mayflower (13-11) back to Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Carson Ray leads the Bearcats with a .450 batting average, with a team-high 33 hits and 24 RBIs. Brandon Ulmer has gotten hot, raising his average to .321 with five homers and 23 RBIs.

As of today, 3A-2 regional schedule will start today with CAC and Lamar going at it at 3 p.m., followed by Atkins and Harmony Grove.

Fountain Lake and Baptist Prep precede the Bearcats' game Friday.

• County Line

The Indians' regional at County Line was pushed back to Friday. Coach Ryan Casalman's squad (12-4) will play Bruno-Pyatt (6-7) on Friday.

The Indians' opener will be played at 10 a.m. The semifinals will be played at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The finals and third place games will be played Saturday.

Greenwood

Veteran baseball coach Trey Holloway had a feeling the 5A-West might be tougher than the 6A-West he and the Bulldogs had been playing in.

He was right.

Despite winning 20 games with one of the best hitters in the state (Peyton Holt) and one of the top pitchers in the league (Landry Jurecka), Greenwood's doubleheader loss to Greenbrier dropped them to the No. 5 seed in the standings.

Vilonia, whom the Bulldogs dropped the second game of a doubleheader to way back in mid-March, finished 9-5 to earn the No. 4 seed at next week's state tournament.

Holt finished his career with monster numbers that may never be duplicated:

• Hits, 156

• Doubles, 40

• Triples, 15

• Home Runs, 11

• RBIs, 114

• Runs, 135

Holt finished his career with a .410 batting average (156-for-381).

Van Buren

Senior Landrey Wilkerson struck out a season-high 12 batters and pitched a three-hitter Wednesday to power the playoff-bound Pointers to a 4-1 win over Springdale in their 6A-West finale.

The Pointers (19-9) built a 3-0 lead on Trevor Johnson's second homer of the season. He's hitting .359 with 18 RBIs.

Wilkerson singled home Bryce Waters to give the Pointers a 3-0 lead. Dakota Peters added an RBI single in the fifth inning to score speedy Simon Wheeler.

With the victory, Wilkerson lowered his earned run average to 1.67 while winning his fifth straight conference game. The left-hander has 65 strikeouts in 51 innings overall.

Southside

The Mavericks started 6A-Central play with wins over Cabot and North Little Rock.

Then, the losses came.

Southside's 5-4 loss to Central Tuesday dropped the team to 2-11 in the conference, and out of post-season play.

But coach Dale Harpenau does have some experience coming back in 2020. Junior Breck Burris hit .289. Matthew Schilling (.274), Caleb Emmert and Eli Reichert will also lock down positions next spring.

The Mavs, who host Northside in their 2019 finale, will lose some key seniors, including Baiden Partin's hitting and pitching.

Partin leads the team with a .309 average, and he is 4-1 with a 1.13 earned run average, collecting 41 strikeouts in 43 innings.

Northside

The Grizzlies (3-23) seemed to always be in big games late.

But a lack of timely hitting or some unforeseen play seemed to deflate any momentum they might have had. That's what happened in Monday's 7-2 loss to Cabot.

Tied at 2-2 in the sixth, the Panthers scored five times in their final two at-bats to secure the victory, dropping Northside to 2-11 in the standings.

The Grizzlies conclude the season today at Southside.

Coach Brian Fry will have some young faces coming back. Freshman Jett Frazier appeared in nine games as a hitter and won one of the team's two conference games with stellar relief against Little Rock Central.

Like so many struggling teams, the Grizzlies hit .188 as a team. The team's earned run average was a collective 6.71.

In 2020, Khaden Washington (0-8 with a 5.62 ERA) will be back in the fold.

A number of regulars are back, too, including Kadin Hyatt, Donta Oneal, Luke Rotert, Bobby Rauch, Steffan Fak, Talon Pate and William Sanders.

Ozark

The Hillbillies won a lot of big games in 2019. But a loss to Dover at the district tournament ended coach Brett Stone's season far too early.

The Hillbillies return a number key fixtures in 2020, including freshman Duke Walker, sophomores Jaxon Harris and Jacob Larsen, and juniors Bryant Burns, Ty Williams and Ethan Dorrough.

The team will be losing stellar senior Eddie Graham (Arkansas Tech) and Greg Patton and Andrew Hopper.

Burns led the team with a .439 batting average in 2019. Patton (.386) and Graham (.303) both hit over .300.

Walker figures to improve on his 1-3 record (4.45 ERA), and with Dorrough (5-2) and Larsen (4.20 ERA) the future is bright.

Alma

Where do go from 0-26? Back to work.

The Airedales dropped a hard-fought 6-4 decision to Beebe on Monday prior to a season-ending 17-1 loss.

Alma's pitching staff had an earned run average of 11.48 and the team hit just .168.

Coach Kevin Edwards will return a number of key players in 2020 and beyond. Sophomore Sebastian Herrera and junior Drew Montgomery combined for 59 innings.

Freshman Logan Taylor (0-7) logged a team-high 44¹⁄³ innings, striking out a team-high 30 batters and boasting a team-high 4.58 earned run average.

Alma also returns junior Logan Hatcher, sophomores Jacob Machen and Zack Holt, and freshmen Caden Gifford, Kevin Mills, Lucas Hayes and Braden Taylor in 2020.