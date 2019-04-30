Bomani and Kemani Roberson will continue to play basketball at the collegiate level next year at Crowley's Ridge College. The twin brothers signed with CRC on Thursday, April 11th. Kemani and Bomani stated, "It's a great feeling to continue our basketball careers at CRC and be able to play together. We are also happy to stay close to home so that some of our hometown fans can attend our home games." The brothers were both named to the NEA tournament team, Williams Baptist all tournament team, and the Kell Classic all tournament team. Bo and Ke were also chosen to play in the Sun Senior Showcase.

"I am super proud that we were able to land both of these guys for our recruiting class this season," said Crowley's Ridge Head Coach Chris Perkins. They are both very talented players with their best basketball ahead of them. Coach Josh Bateman did a great job preparing them for the next level on and off the floor. These are high character guys."

Tuckerman Coach Josh Bateman stated, " I am excited for Bo and Ke to get this opportunity to play at the next level. They have both been great players and kids to coach. They have been done a great job representing Tuckerman on and off the floor. I have no doubt they will continue to do the same for Crowley's Ridge College."