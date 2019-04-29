Lexi McClellan

Sport: Softball

High School: Ozark

College: Crowder

Lexi McClellan is finishing off her sophomore season at Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri, with a bang.

The former Ozark softball and basketball standout, is hitting .453 with 25 RBIs, 58 runs scored and 37 stolen bases.

McClellan, who hit .358 has a freshman, has 140 career hits, 27 extra base hits, 62 runs batted in and 74 stolen bases.

Crowder (49-3) wraps up the regular season this week with back-to-back doubleheaders at LaBette Community College on Monday and a twin bill at Neosho County College on Tuesday.

Victoria Taylor

Sport: Softball

High School: Greenwood

College: Southern Arkansas

Victoria Taylor won her fourth straight decision Saturday as Southern Arkansas closed out the 2019 regular season with a 5-1 win over Henderson State.

Taylor struck out 10 while lowering her earned run average to 1.74.

The victory was also the 71st of her career.

SAU (45-10, 34-7) will face Ouachita Baptist University Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. in the first round of the GAC Tournament in Bentonville.

Sydnie Henson

Sport: Softball

High School: Greenwood

College: Arkansas Tech

Sydnie Henson capped the regular season for the Arkansas Tech Golden Suns with one victory after another.

In all, the red-hot Golden Suns have won 13 straight games heading into this week's Great American Conference Tournament.

Henson hit .314 during the regular season. She hit safely in 18 of her final 21 games for the Golden Suns, collecting 29 hits and batting .376.

Noah Miller

Sport: Baseball

High School: Van Buren

College: Howard JC

Miller's bounce-back season included another victory over the weekend, his fourth of the season against just one loss.

The lanky right-hander has also saved five games for the Howard Hawks of Big Spring, Texas.

Miller has appeared in 20 games, pitching in 22 innings overall, with a 2.86 earned run average.

The Hawks finish the regular season this Friday with a doubleheader trip to Las Vegas, New Mexico, against Luna Community College.

Andee Tiffee

Sport: Softball

High School: Southside

College: Missouri-St. Louis

Another game, another win.

Junior left-hander Andee Tiffee won her 13th game of the season Saturday as the University of Missouri-St. Louis beat Missouri S&T, 4-0, to extend their winning streak to eight straight.

Tiffee struck out six and walked two. She also drove in a run while raising her season batting average to .308.

Tiffee has a team-best 1.50 ERA with 159 strikeouts in just 121 2/3 innings of work.

Mac Moody

Sport: Baseball

High School: Southside

College: Crowder

Former Southside standout Mac Moody has had an interesting freshman season at Crowder College.

The freshman outfielder finished April with a .375 batting average and a .500 on-base percentage.

But his splits? Moody batted 12 times in seven home games without a hit, striking out five times and receiving four walks.

But on the road? Moody is hitting .391 with four doubles, 11 runs and eight walks.

McKennah Sikes

Sport: Softball

High School: Van Buren

College: Jones College

What a season for Jones College sophomore McKennah Sikes.

The former Van Buren standout is sixth nationally in the NJCAA after smacking her 15th homer of the season in the Bobcats' 9-3 win over Meridian Community College.

Sikes is hitting .443 with 50 RBIs for the 37-6 Bobcats. Jones is 21-3 in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC).

The Bobcats are first nationally with 69 home runs as a team and fourth (420) in runs scored.

Hailey Ostrander

Sport: Softball

High School: Alma

College: University of the Ozarks

Former Alma standout Hailey Ostrander finished her collegiate softball career on a high note. Ostrander was 10-for-19 over last five games, including a 3-for-4 performance in the Lady Eagles' regular season finale with Hardin-Simmons.

In fact, the Lady Eagles, who won the weekend series to finish 12-28 overall, won four of their final five games.

Ostrander was 8-for-14 in the team's final series, raising her average to .320.