Looking at the final scores from last week could lead one to believe Magazine’s Lady Rattlers were really never in either game they played.

That is hardly true in the case of Wednesday’s senior day game, moved from its originally scheduled Thursday to beat a forecast of wet weather.

Danville 19 Lady Rattlers 2

When Gracen Thompson hauled in a fly ball for the second out in the top of the fifth inning the Lady Rattlers and Danville were tied at 2-2.

A walk would load the bases and things started to unravel after a three run double by Bailey Hale. The lead was up to 9-2 by the time the inning ended.

Danville kept pouring it on in the sixth, adding 10 runs.

The Lady Rattlers had actually led 2-0 after one inning behind Kiara Vasquez, Kylie Robinson and Taryn Leslie before Danville tied it with single runs in the second and third innings.

Hackett 17 Lady Rattlers 2

The Lady Rattlers actually matched Hackett’s single runs in the second and fourth innings but the Lady Hornets started the game with a 10-run first and were in control throughout.

Hackett added a five run fifth.

Taryn Leslie drew one of three straight second inning walks for Magazine and later scored on a ball away from the Lady Hornet catcher.

In the fourth it was Victoria Thompson who earned her way aboard and made it around the bases, scoring on an another ball away from the catcher.