As soon as Booneville’s Austin Foster had the first-place medal hanging around his neck on Saturday, he was thinking about supper.

“Steak,” Foster said.

The senior dropped 13 pounds over the course of a week to make his weight and won the 132-pound weight division at the State Weightlifting Championship at Alma’s Charles B. Dyer Arena.

Foster lifted 480 pounds to take home the gold medal.

He won both the power clean and bench press with a 245-pound power clean and 235-pound bench. He attempted to set a record in the power clean at 255 but didn’t make it.

“I’ve gotten more before, but I lost a bunch of weight coming in and wasn’t as strong as I have been,” Foster said. ”I’ve worked for one of these for three years now and finally got one.”

Foster started the week weighing 143 points and ran, and ran, and ran. Then he ran some more.

Saturday, he weighed in at 131 pounds and was ready to compete.

“I try to clear my mind and focus on the weight,” Foster said. “You’ve just got to lift the weight.”

Alma won Class 5A, slipping past Greene County Tech.

“We held the Crawford County meet earlier in the year to see where we were at and what we needed to gain from there,” Alma strength coach Chris Smith said. “My background, at Booneville and in college, I think we put together a pretty good program for them to grow and really push themselves. We expected to be close to 4,800 and we got 4,750.”

The Airedales had no individual winners, but were consistent across all 10 weight divisions on Saturday.

“You have 20 lifts, that’s what we tell them all of the time, that you have 20 numbers that we have to get,” Smith said. “Just the kids understanding that we have to have a number. Kids stress out and their adrenaline’s going. Once we got that first lift in they just enjoyed the moment.”

Alma did have seven of its 10 lifters contribute at least 500 pounds to the team total.

“Kids put this work in to get here and they get one chance to show it,” Smith said. “Some kids, they may not ever play football for us but this gives them a chance to show something in front of people.”

Ben Henley finished third in the 181-pound division and put in the work in the weight room.

“Five days a week,” Henley said. “I’m very excited.”

Unlike most lifters, Henley doesn’t even favor one of the lifts over the other. He lifted 275 in both the power clean and the bench press.

“I love both of them,” Henley said. “I’m better at bench but out of both, power clean is my favorite.”

Benton won Class 7A/6A division and the overall with a total of 5,155 pounds, the best team total since Junction City lifted 5,260 pounds in 2009.

Batesville Southside won Class 4A and Rison won Class 3A with a slim margin of just 105 pounds over Booneville.

Fordyce won Class 2A.

The title of the state’s strongest high school athlete belongs to Greene County Tech’s Austin Schultz, who power cleaned 300 pounds and benched 405 pounds for a total of 705 pounds.

New Hackett head coach Michael Meador was in attendance at Saturday’s meet although no Hackett lifters were present. Meador met with his new players on Friday. Although he is still employed by Rison, he will join the team for spring practice on May 6.

“Yesterday, I just introduced myself,” Meador said. “It was a fun experience. I’m going down there for spring ball on May 6. The biggest thing is just building relationships. We’ll go from there.”

Saturday’s weightlifting meet comes at a perfect time.

“This is a good time of the year because everything is finishing up, baseball and track meets are wrapping up,” Tournament director and Alma head football coach Doug Loughridge said. “We’re about to start spring practice. It’s a good springboard into spring drills, 7 on 7 and summer camps.”