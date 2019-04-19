Northside junior Tamia Knauls has already experienced the thrill of victory this year.

She was a member of the Lady Bears' 6A state championship basketball team in March.

On Thursday, Knauls had just as big a day on the track competing at the McDonald's Relays at Jim Rowland Stadium. She finished with three gold medals, two in individual events and the other as part of Northside's 400-meter relay team, which set a personal best time.

"I don't know, I've just put in the time and it paid off," Knauls said.

"I like it here, this is home. I've been doing this since elementary (school), so I like this."

Knauls won the long jump with a measurement of 15-8 1/2 and also won the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.99 in helping Northside finish in third place in the team standings.

Because Knauls had a late start to doing track since she was coming off basketball, it took her quite a while to get into shape.

"This is her third meet, I think, since she came out, and she did real well in the long jump last week, had a pretty good outing, and did real well in the 100," Northside girls coach Jeff Lewis said. "She's just a talent, and who knows where she would be if she had another month of shape under her. ... But she's coming on pretty fast, so hopefully, she'll come around before we get to the state meet."

Knauls also was the final leg in the 400-meter relay team, which set a personal best with a time of 51.27. The other members of the team were Deairah Mays, J'Leace Horton and Sierre Thompson.

"I felt like the chemistry between our hand-offs was really good this time because before, we had people that hadn't ran it before and they did really good but our team now has experience in doing the four-by-one for the past three years," Thompson, a senior, said. "I feel like we have a good bond and chemistry together when we run."

Even a bout with shin splints wasn't going to stop Thompson from helping her relay team come in first place.

"Our first meet, our time was over 53 seconds and slowly but surely, we've gotten it down but (Thursday) was our best because we cut it down two seconds to 51.27," Thompson said.

Northside's girls 3,200-meter relay team of Felicity West, Cynthia Flores, Andrea Garcia and Darriana Franklin also came in first, finishing with a time of 10:49.44.

Lewis said Franklin had to step in as the final leg because he had several runners missing Thursday's event because they are in Northside's Junior ROTC program, and the unit had their official chain of command for the new officers come in.

Van Buren standout distance runner Julia Clark had a personal best of her own in the 3,200-meter run, easily finishing first with a time of 11:40.69, beating her previous personal record by nearly one second.

"I was trying to break 11:40 or hit it right on," Clark said. "Coach (Rod) Ray has been trying to prepare me mentally so I would be strong enough to go out there and do it on my own because he knew I probably wouldn't have enough competition to do that until conference or state when it really mattered, and so he just wanted me to have it under my belt.

"We tried to do it Tuesday, had a really hard workout, but I felt really sick that day. ... But each day leading up to it, it was like, it's a new day, just go out there and push as hard as you can, so I'm just really happy that I was able to do it."

Clark said she had set her previous personal best last week.

"I ran that exact same time at the last meet when I did the two-mile. ... Coach Ray on the last lap was saying that you can break it if you go now so I was trying to fly."

The Lady Pointers also had two other individuals take home first-place honors, as Gracie Carter and Callie Pixley won the triple jump and 300-meter hurdles, respectively. Carter's measurement in the triple jump was 33-4 1/2, while Pixley finished in a time of 47.43.

Vilonia won the girls team title, with Russellville coming in second, followed by Northside and Van Buren.

It was a sweep for Vilonia, as it also won the boys team championship. Vilonia bested the runner-up, Southside, 163.5-113.5, with Northside coming in third with 86 points.

Southside's Mason Gregory won the pole vault event with a measurement of 11-6.

Gregory was also part of the Mavericks' 400-meter relay team which finished first with a time of 43.25. Joining Gregory was Johntarius Washington, Jaylin Coleman and Ricardo Savoy.

Northside's Greg Washington won the long jump with a measurement of 21-7 1/2, while his Grizzly teammate, Tyriq Adams, took first place in the triple jump with a successful measurement of 41-11 1/2.

Also for Northside, Tyheen Prosise won the 100 meters in a time of 11.16.

Alma's Levi Prestidge placed first in the shot put with a throw that measured 48-9.