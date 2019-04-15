Kayleigh Shankle

Sport: Track

High School: Poteau

College: SWOSU

Southwestern Oklahoma State University freshman Kayleigh Shankle won the women's discus at the Paul Parent Invitational in Yukon on April 5, continuing her nice spring.

Shankle, a star at Poteau, won with a throw of 42.56 meters, her best throw of the season.

Back on March 29, Shankle won the discus with a toss of 132-1 (40.27m) at the OBU Invitational in Shawnee.

Shankle opened the spring with a first-place win March 14 at the OBU Early Outdoor Invitational with a throw of 137-1 (41.78m).

Shankle will compete this week at the Great American Conference Championships.

Tevin Brewer

Sport: Basketball

High School: Northside

College: Coffeyville Community College

Tevin Brewer finished his final season of junior college by putting up some big numbers at Coffeyville Community College. He averaged 11.8 points per game and 3.9 assists by game while helping the Red Ravens to a 31-4 record.

For his efforts, Brewer was named All-American by the NJCAA, giving Coffeyville CC three straight All-American point guards. Brewer was the Kansas Jayhawk Conference Player of the Year and a KJCCC First-Team All-Region selection.

Now the fun part: determining his next option. Brewer has five offers to play at the next level — Oral Roberts, Abilene Christian, Chicago State, Mercer University and Eastern Kentucky.

Addison Mitchell

Sport: Golf

High School: Southside

College: Dallas Baptist

Junior Addison Mitchell helped lead her Dallas Baptist women's golf team to a 17-stroke team win at the Central Region Spring Preview in Springfield.

The Lady Patriots shot a collective 589 during the two-day event. Dallas Baptist's Evelyn Arguelles of Oaxtepec, Mexico, won the overall title with a 145 (69-76).

Mitchell, a former Southside standout for Pedro Sadler's squad, overcame a first-round 79 with a one-over 73 on the final day for a two-round score of 152.

DBU finished the spring by winning three of four team events. Mitchell and Co. head for Marble Falls, Texas, (Horseshoe Bay) this week for the Heartland Conference Tournament.

Victoria Taylor

Sport: Softball

High School: Greenwood

College: Southern Arkansas

Before the rain hit, pushing a key weekend Great American Conference series with surging Arkansas Tech back to Sunday and Monday, the Lady Muleriders extended their winning streak to 19 with a two-game midweek sweep of the University of Arkansas-Monticello.

Junior Victoria Taylor earned her 58th career victory with a quick five-inning effort against UAM. Taylor — who missed significant time this season with a shoulder issue — struck out five and allowed two earned runs over five innings of work.

Taylor, 33-1 a year ago, is now 7-3 in 2019 with a 2.12 earned run average.

Ryan Daggs

Sport: Baseball

High School: Greenwood

College: College of the Ozarks

Freshman Ryan Daggs (Greenwood) hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs to power College of the Ozarks to a 5-1 win over the Columbia Cougars.

Daggs has enjoyed a nice first season of college baseball for the 20-23 Bobcats.

College of the Ozarks beat Columbia Saturday, 4-3, for its fourth victory in six games. Daggs and the Bobcats open a home-and-home six-game series with Williams Baptists on Tuesday.

Taylor Anders

Sport: Baseball

High School: Van Buren

College: Central Arkansas

Taylor Anders had his best game of the spring this week in Cookeville, Tenn. The right-hander, formerly of Van Buren, went six innings during an 11-5 win over Tennessee Tech, allowing one earned run and striking out seven.

Anders took over for Tanner Wiley (Southside) in the second, then tossed six strong innings before giving way to Connor Williams in the eighth. Williams benefited from the Bears' seven-run ninth.

Anders' strong effort lowered his earned run average to 0.87. He has 14 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings of work. Anders went 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA in 10 appearances for the Bears in 2018.

Stolen Bases ...

Tre Obregon (Sallisaw) had three hits in Carl Albert State College's 18-1 loss to Northeast Texas Community College this week, the Vikings' seventh straight loss. ... Arkansas Tech freshman golfer Sydney Staton (Southside) shot 80-81 this week at the Central Region Spring Preview in Springfield, Mo. Staton and the Golden Suns hit the links this week for the GAC Tournament on Monday and Tuesday in Hot Spring. ... Olivia Faught (Alma) shot 90-86 this week for Southern Arkansas at the Central Region Spring Preview. ...University of the Ozarks senior softball standout Hailey Ostrander (Alma) went 3-for-9 during a midweek doubleheader loss to Hendrix. ... Lexi McClellan (Ozark) raised her Crowder College batting average to .497 as Crowder College walloped St. Charles Community College 9-0 and 14-0 in a doubleheader sweep. The Lady Roughriders are 43-1.