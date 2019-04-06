The Booneville Bearcats easily swept a double header at home Friday night, 15-1 and 15-0.
The games were originally scheduled for Jessieville but were moved to Billy Kiersey Park due to playing conditions in Jessieville.
In the opener Carson Ray (4-0) threw a complete game striking out seven and allowing one hit, a Chris Pederson double.
Ray also drove in a run with a double in a five-run first, two with another double in the six-run second, and another in the fourth.
After Ray’s run scoring single in the fourth, Blakely Cobb hit a two run home run, his first of the season, as both capped 3-for-4 games. That also gave Cobb three RBI on the day.
Randon Ray also drove in three.
In the second game it was an eight run second that powered the Bearcats (9-7, 6-3 Conference 3A-4).
Ty Goff, Randon Ray, Jacob Herrera and Ethan Dobbs had two hits apiece in the game with Herrera and Dobbs driving in three apiece.
Dobbs (2-0) also pitched the first three innings, giving up one hit, for the win.
Lady Cats 17 Magazine 0
Originally scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday the game got underway about 8:30 Friday night, closing out the first day of play.
Shelby Posey hit a pair of home runs and drove in five and Baylee Moses had a three hit, three RBI game. Haley Gray drove in four runs with a pair of hits and Brooklyn Zarlingo had a three run triple and a no hitter in the four inning game.
The Lady Bearcats will face Lavaca at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.