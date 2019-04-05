Rose Bud has been a team on a mission this season.

After losing the 3A title game last season to Haskell Harmony Grove in nine innings, Scotty Starkey’s Ramblers are off to a 14-0 start and have been on a tear outscoring opponents 222-7 averaging 15.9 runs per game.

“They love to play,” Starkey said of his team on Monday after they run-ruled Valley Springs in a 3A-1 East doubleheader. “Unfortunately the last several seasons, we don’t get to play many innings, but it is what it is.”

Rose Bud has shut out seven opponents this season including five of its eight conference wins.

“When they are inside these lines they are ready to go focused,” Starkey said of his team. “It’s never been a problem with them trying to keep them focused no matter who the competition is.”

The Ramblers have three seniors on the roster and two of those have been part of 3A state runner-up teams in 2016, 2018 and a state championship team in 2017.

On Monday in the first game of a doubleheader win over Valley Springs it was the 100th career win for Gracie Hartle and Joley Mitchell. Rose Bud’s other senior on the roster, Hailey Vaughn, transferred from Heber Springs this season.

“I didn’t realize they got over 100 wins until one of the parents told me,” Starkey said. “Last year’s bunch won a 112 or 113 and I think this year’s bunch is going to break that. That just shows what we have had up here for the last four or five years, something special.”

Also during the 16-0 win over Valley Springs on Monday, Mitchell hit her 50th career homer and recorded her 200th hit, both of which are state records according to the Arkansas Activities Association record book. The senior has signed to play at Notre Dame next season.

“Fifty homers and 200 hits that just unbelievable,” Starkey said. “We hit six over and had 8 total today (on Monday). We are swinging the bat well from top to bottom, it’s fun to watch and fun to coach for sure.”

Rose Bud has already one tournament at Harrison and will be on the road today when they face Crossett at a tournament in Wynne.

“Going to be some good competition,” Starkey said. “Some top teams from 6A, 5A, 4A. We are looking forward to going to see some good softball from different parts of the state.”

Starkey has also beefed his nonconference schedule.

“We have Stuttgart, Quitman, Greenbrier, Brookland, all coming up in the next few weeks and that’s what we need going into the regionals and state tournament,” the Rose Bud alumnus said. “We look forward to those games they are going to be tough opponents.”

While Rose Bud continues to play a lot of run-rule limit games, Starkey does have one concern.

“Main thing we want to get out of it is staying healthy,” he said. “This is not the deepest team we have had, so we have to got stay healthy to have a chance to be there at the end of the year.”

HEBER SPRINGS BASEBALL

Heber Springs handed Pottsville it’s first 4A-4 conference loss of the season with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday.

Alec Kelley was in control on the mound for Heber Springs (10-4, 7-3 in the 4A-4) going the distance and scattering six hits and one earned run in earning the complete-game win on the mound. Kelley only struck out two Pottsville batters, but he only walked one.

The Panthers struck in the bottom of the first.

Kelley led off the inning with a single, but was thrown out at home while trying to score on a Dalton Hall double.

Nick Chaney followed with a single to center to drive in Hall and give Heber Springs a 1-0 advantage.

Pottsville (8-3, 7-1) tied things in the top of the second and the score would remain that way until the bottom of the third when the Panthers manufactured a run without a hit.

Kelley was hit by a pitch, took second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a Hall ground out and scored on sacrifice fly to center by Chaney.

After a 1-2-3 Apache fourth, Heber Springs added another run in the bottom half of the inning, again manufacturing a run.

Connor Bise led off by reaching on an error, took second on a Pottsville error, stole third and scored on a Wyatt Sanders sacrifice fly to left to put Heber Springs up 3-1.

Pottsville pulled to within a run in the fifth and had a chance to possibly tie things up with two outs, but the Apache runner was thrown out attempting to move from first to third on the single that plated the Pottsville run.

In the sixth, the Apaches had a chance to tie the game but a runner was thrown out attempting to steal home to end the threat.

Kelley hit the first batter he faced in the seventh, but he worked the next three batters for outs to seal the win.

Garrett Hudspeth had two hits for the Panthers in the win.

The Panthers play at Ozark today in a 4A-4 conference contest before hitting the road on Monday to tangle with Heber Springs graduate Tyler Reese and his Charleston Tigers in a nonconference contest that will be played on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

QUITMAN BASEBALL

The Quitman Bulldogs lost a heartbreaker on the road Tuesday at Wonderview.

With the score tied at 3-3 in the nonconference contest, the Daredevils drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk to earn the win.

Quitman trailed 2-0 before Drake Peterson’s third-inning RBI single plated Garrett Perry to make it 2-1.

Wonderview got the run back in the bottom of third, before the Bulldogs tied things up at 3-3 in the fifth. Jordan Mauldin singled to center scoring Perry while Brady Johnson scored on a fielders choice to tie things up in the frame.

Quitman was outhit, 5-4, with Peterson going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Jaden Welch took the loss on the mound for Quitman working the final two innings.

The Bulldogs return to 2A-5 North play today when they host Des Arc for a doubleheader.

ROSE BUD SOFTBALL

Rose Bud scored 56 runs in three 3A-1 East conference wins on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, the Ramblers swept Valley Springs, 16-0 and 17-1.

Gracie Hartle pitched a three-inning no-hitter while allowing only one walk and striking out eight.

Kyndal Rooks homered twice for Rose Bud while Joley Mitchell homered once as the Ramblers plated eight runs in the first and eight more in the second. Besides the homer, Mitchell also had a double and was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Rooks was 2-for-2 and drove in five runs on her homeruns.

In the nightcap, Rose Bud plated four in the first, six in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth to claim the run-rule 17-1 victory.

The Ramblers pounded out 19 hits in the contest including five home runs and 11 doubles. Kameron Pierce homered twice while Hope Hartle, Gracie Hartle and Joley Mitchell also homered. Gracie Hartle doubled three times as well and went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and four RBIs. Hope Hartle doubled twice and was 3-for-3 with four runs scored two RBIs. Pierce was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored while Hailey Vaughn was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Hope Hartle got the win on the mound striking out eight.

On Tuesday, Rose Bud scored 11 runs in the first and 12 in the second to claim at 23-0 three-inning, run-rule conference victory over Marshall.

Gracie Hartle pitched a perfect game on the mound, striking out seven of the nine batters she faced, in earning the win. At the plate, she was 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs.

Joley Mitchell hit a grand slam and went 4-for-4 at the plate with a triple, four runs and six RBIs as the Ramblers recorded 17 hits as a team.

Hope Hartle also homered and tripled, and was 2-for-3 with five RBIs.

QUITMAN SOFTBALL

A six-run second inning cost Quitman an 8-1 nonconference loss to 5A Sheridan on Monday.

Quitman took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Emily Williams led off the frame with a solo shot to center, but Sheridan took control and the Bulldogs couldn’t get back into the contest.

Williams was 2-for-2 while Trinaty Ellington recorded the other hit for the Bulldogs.

Kassie Rhodes took the loss on the mound for Quitman.

BASEBALL STANDINGS

4A-4 Conference: 1. Pottsville (7-1, 8-3); 2. Morrilton (7-2, 8-11); 3. Heber Springs (7-3, 10-4); 4. Ozark (5-4, 9-6); 5. Dardanelle (4-5, 5-8); 5. Clarksville (4-5, 7-8); 7. Dover (2-6, 5-8); 8. Subiaco Academy (0-10, 1-12).

3A-1 East: 1. Mountain View (8-0, 12-4); 2. Rose Bud (7-1, 13-6); 3. Clinton (4-2, 7-5); 4. Green Forest (2-3, 3-5); 5. Bergman (2-4, 3-5); 6. Valley Springs (1-6, 2-9); 7. Marshall (0-8, 0-11).

2A-5 North: 1. South Side Bee Branch (6-0, 15-3-1); 1. Pangburn (6-0, 11-6); 1. Conway St. Joseph (6-0, 10-4); 4. Des Arc (2-4, 9-8); 4. Conway Christian (2-4, 4-7); 6. Quitman (1-5, 2-9); 6. White County Central (1-5, 5-10); 8. Nemo Vista (0-6, 3-8).

1A-5: 1. Mount Vernon-Enola (5-1, 5-4); 1. Wonderview (5-1, 7-5); 3. West Side Greers Ferry (5-2, 5-7); 4. Morrilton Sacred Heart (3-2, 4-3); 5. Concord (2-5, 2-6); 6. Shirley (1-4, 3-6); 7. Guy-Perkins (0-6, 0-7).

SOFTBALL STANDINGS

4A-4 Conference: 1. Pottsville (7-1, 9-3); 1. Morrilton (7-1, 12-3); 3. Dardanelle (4-3, 11-5); 3. Clarksville (4-3, 7-8); 5. Dover (3-5, 9-9); 6. Ozark (2-5, 2-10); 7. Heber Springs (0-9, 4-12).

3A-1 East: 1. Rose Bud (8-0, 14-0); 2. Valley Springs (6-3, 7-5); 3. Mountain View (5-2, 5-4); 4. Clinton (4-2, 6-7); 5. Green Forest (1-3, 2-4); 6. Bergman (0-5, 0-7); 7. Marshall (0-9, 0-11).

2A-5 North: 1. Quitman (6-0, 10-2); 1. Pangburn (6-0, 10-4); 3. Nemo Vista (2-2, 4-8); 3. South Side Bee Branch (2-2, 5-8); 5. Conway St. Joseph (2-4, 3-8); 6. Des Arc (0-4, 0-6); 7. White County Central (0-6, 1-9).

1A-5: 1. Concord (8-0, 15-0); 2. Morrilton Sacred Heart (6-2, 8-3); 3. Mount Vernon-Enola (6-3, 8-3); 4. Guy-Perkins (5-5, 8-6); 5. West Side Greers Ferry (3-4, 3-5); 6. Rural Special (2-9, 2-9); 7. Wonderview (1-5, 2-10); 7. Shirley (1-5, 1-5).

SPRING SPORTS RESULTS/SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Monday, April 1

Rose Bud 10, West Side 3

Concord 4, Morrilton Sacred Heart 3

Morrilton Sacred Heart 11, Concord 1

Tuesday, April 2

Heber Springs 3, Pottsville 2

Pangburn 7, England 3

Wonderview 4, Quitman 3 (8)

Rose Bud 15, Marshall 0

Rose Bud 16, Marshall 1

White County Central 13, West Side 3

Wednesday, April 3

West Side 17, Concord 1

West Side 5, Concord 3

Thursday, April 4

White County Central at Rose Bud

Friday, April 5

Heber Springs at Ozark

Guy-Perkins at Concord

Midland at West Side

Des Arc at Quitman (DH)

Pangburn at St. Joseph (DH)

Rose Bud vs. Omaha

Monday, April 8

Heber Springs vs. Charleston at UCA

Cave City at Rose Bud

Bald Knob at Quitman

Shirley at Concord (DH)

West Side at Wonderview

Tuesday, April 9

Dardanelle at Heber Springs

Rose Bud at Green Forest (DH)

Conway Christian at Pangburn (DH)

Quitman at Nemo Vista (DH)

Wednesday, April 10

Mount Vernon-Enola at West Side

SOCCER

Thursday, April 4

Heber Springs at Jonesboro Westside (boys, girls)

Friday, April 5

Heber Springs boys at Southside Tournament

Saturday, April 6

Heber Springs boys at Southside Tournament

Monday, April 8

Heber Springs at Brookland (boys, girls)

SOFTBALL

Monday, April 1

Rose Bud 16, Valley Springs 0

Rose Bud 17, Valley Springs 1

Sheridan 8, Quitman 1

Concord 11, Sacred Heart 6

Concord 16, Sacred Heart 1

West Side 15, Rural Special 0

West Side 5, Rural Special 4

Heber Springs 19, White County Central 4

Tuesday, April 2

Pottsville 21, Heber Springs 1

Rose Bud 23, Marshall 0

Concord 13, South Side Bee Branch 3

West Side 7, Mount Vernon-Enola 3

Wednesday, April 3

Concord 11, West Side 0

Concord 17, West Side 3

Thursday, April 4

Calico Rock at Heber Springs

Pangburn at Carlisle

Friday, April 5

Heber Springs at Ozark

Des Arc at Quitman (DH)

Pangburn at St. Joseph (DH)

Rose Bud vs. Crossett

Saturday, April 6

Rose Bud at Wynne Tournament

Pangburn at Rattler Classic

Heber Springs Tournament:

Quitman vs. Mayflower

Concord vs. Baptist Prep

Heber Springs vs. CAC

Monday, April 8

Rose Bud at Atkins

Bald Knob at Quitman

Newport at Pangburn (DH)

Shirley at Concord (DH)

West Side at Wonderview (DH)

Tuesday, April 9

Dardanelle at Heber Springs

Rose Bud at Green Forest

Quitman at Nemo Vista (DH)