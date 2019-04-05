The Greyhounds travelled to Tuckerman for a conference game and the Battle of the Bone. The Bulldogs have held onto the Bone each year since the 2015 matchup. The game was a nail-biter to the end with fans on their feet cheering for their teams as the game went into an extra inning. This year, the Greyhounds claimed a 14-12 victory over the Bulldogs. To date, the Hounds have a 11-5 overall record (3-2 in conference play). The Bulldogs are 11-6 overall (3-1 in conference play).

The Greyhounds built a five-run lead in the fifth inning and then held off Tuckerman's charge for the 14-12 victory. Tuckerman scored five runs in a failed comeback on a triple by Bomani Roberson in the fifth, a single by Ben Keton in the fifth, a double by Cameron Jones in the fifth, and a triple by Roberson in the seventh.

Cash Forrester led Greyhounds to victory by driving in four runs. He went 3-for-5 at the plate. Forrester drove in runs on a grand slam in the third. Greyhounds captured the lead in the second inning. Chris Reynolds drew a walk, scoring one run. Greyhounds took the lead for good with five runs in the third inning. Lucky Loftis was struck by a pitch, driving in a run and Forrester homered on a 1-0 count, scoring four runs. Greyhounds notched five runs in the fifth inning. Craig Falwell and Loftis each drove in runs during the inning.

Tuckerman scored four runs in the fifth inning. The big inning for Tuckerman came thanks to a triple by Roberson, a single by Keton, and a double by Jones.

Forrester started the game for Greyhounds. He surrendered ten runs on 16 hits over five innings, striking out five and walking zero. Reynolds got the win for Greyhounds. He lasted three innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out seven and walking one. Keton was on the mound for Tuckerman. He went two innings, allowing four runs on three hits and striking out three. Jayden Shannon and Jones entered the game as relief, throwing four innings and two innings, respectively.

The Greyhounds tallied 13 hits including leader at the plate Will Keedy (4 for 5 and a double), Forrester (4 for 5 with a Grand Slam), Reynolds (3 for 5 and 1 RBI), and Loftis (2 for 4 and 2 RBIs) all managed multiple hits for Greyhounds. Additional RBIs were from Clark, Alcorn and Falwell. Tuckerman had 20 hits in the game. Roberson (4 for 5 including a triple and 3 RBIs), Will King (4 for 5 with a double), Noah Roberson (3 for 5), and Shannon (3 for 5 with a homerun and RBI). The remaining lineup Keton ( 1 RBI), Jones (a double and 3 RBIs), Kemoni Roberson (homerun), Hutchinson ( 1 RBI), and Gates all went 1 for 5.

Pictured are Greyhounds (kneeling) Bubba Driver, Brayden Taylor, Chris Reynolds, Julius Clark, Clemmie Alcorn, (standing) Asst. Coach Preston Tarkington, Will Keedy, Spencer Mullinax, Brady Cook, Stephen Toumajan, Lucky Loftis, Jeremy Jarrett, Craig Falwell, Rashad Briscoe, Daryn Mann, Cash Forrester, Arthur Bain, Asst. Coach Mark McGee, and Head Coach David Smith