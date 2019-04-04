The Tuckerman Lady Bulldogs hosted the Lady Bobcats on Monday, March 25th. The Lady Bulldogs got started offensively in the 2nd inning with a single from Jordyn Lane to score one run. Walnut Ridge would answer with a 4-run 5thinning while the Lady Dogs scored two runs on a hit by Loren Young who was 3/3 at the plate. The Lady Dogs would tie it up in the bottom of the 7th inning to put the game into extra innings. Tuckerman would secure the 4-5 win with a double from Madison Walker to bring in Emily Owens. Madison Walker was 4/5 at the plate for the Lady Dogs. Kaitlyn Peavy allowed 4 hits, 4 runs, while striking out 12.